– The Sun News
Latest
21st August 2018 - Abuja building collapse: Death toll rises to 3
21st August 2018 - Roadblocks against women
21st August 2018 - When a community is ransacked ceaselessly
21st August 2018 - CR7, Modric, Salah gun for UEFA award
21st August 2018 - Nigeria escapes FIFA ban
21st August 2018 - Musa: I was dragged to Saudi Arabia 
21st August 2018 - Happy Eid el-Kabir celebration
21st August 2018 - Tackling human trafficking
21st August 2018 - Vindication of Bafarawa
21st August 2018 - Gov Shettima’s worthy example
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Musa: I was dragged to Saudi Arabia 
Al Nassr

Musa: I was dragged to Saudi Arabia 

— 21st August 2018

Ahmed Musa has revealed that he wanted to stay in the Premier League, but had no choice but to leave Leicester City.

The Nigeria striker left the King Power Stadium for Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr in a deal believed to be worth £15million and while Musa is expected to be handsomely paid by his new club, he said it was City who drove the deal and not him.

City paid £16million to CSKA Moscow for Musa’s services in 2016 but he made just one appearance for City last season as he fell out of favour.

READ ALSO Rise above divisions, Buhari urges Nigerians at Sallah

“I wanted to stay in England because that has been my dream for years but what will you do when you’re told a bid has been accepted for you? I had to move to where I know I will be celebrated,” Musa is quoted as saying by Owngoalnigeria.com.

“Talks have been on about how I moved for the money but nobody has considered the fact that Leicester City also sold me for the money.

“Transfers can only happen if both parties agree to it and that was my case.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ABUJA

Abuja building collapse: Death toll rises to 3

— 21st August 2018

Fred Itua, Abuja The death toll from the collapsed building in Jabi District of Abuja, yesterday, rose to three, following the recovery of one body during resumed rescue operations ordered by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello. The minister “directing the rescue team back to site was as a result of strong…

  • NEW YAM FESTIVAL

    Rivers community marks new yam festival after years of crisis

    — 21st August 2018

    For the past four years, the famous new yam festival celebrated yearly in Egiland, in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers was not marked. Tony John, Port Harcourt New yam festival, for communities that observe and celebrate it, is a period of joy and thanksgiving to God, for making the natives see a new harvest…

  • Tinubu plotting to succeed Buhari in 2023 – Saraki

    Tinubu plotting to succeed Buhari in 2023 – Saraki

    — 21st August 2018

    “Tinubu would rather live with the identified inadequacies in the government for the sake of fulfilling and preserving his presidential ambition in 2023.” – Tackles president, APC Fred Itua, Abuja Twenty-four hours after former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, alleged that Senate President, Bukola Saraki, exited the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because…

  • TINUBU UNFAIR TO WIKE

    You’re unfair to Wike, Rivers govt tells ex-Lagos gov

    — 21st August 2018

    Ex-Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, is still in the eye of the storm following his attack of Senate President Bukola Saraki and Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, with Rivers State government accusing him of being unfair to Governor Nyesom Wike. READ ALSO: Davido endorses Governor Wike for 2nd term Tinubu, in his statement, on Sunday, had alleged…

  • Tinubu THINKS everybody's like him

    Tinubu thinks everybody is like him –Tambuwal

    — 21st August 2018

    “Tinubu tried to rock the boat when he was denied being Buhari’s vice president. He thinks every other person could behave his way.” Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has hit back at ex-Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, accusing the latter of trying to rock the boat when he was denied opportunity of being President Muhammadu Buhari’s…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share