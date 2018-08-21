Musa: I was dragged to Saudi Arabia— 21st August 2018
Ahmed Musa has revealed that he wanted to stay in the Premier League, but had no choice but to leave Leicester City.
The Nigeria striker left the King Power Stadium for Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr in a deal believed to be worth £15million and while Musa is expected to be handsomely paid by his new club, he said it was City who drove the deal and not him.
City paid £16million to CSKA Moscow for Musa’s services in 2016 but he made just one appearance for City last season as he fell out of favour.
“I wanted to stay in England because that has been my dream for years but what will you do when you’re told a bid has been accepted for you? I had to move to where I know I will be celebrated,” Musa is quoted as saying by Owngoalnigeria.com.
“Talks have been on about how I moved for the money but nobody has considered the fact that Leicester City also sold me for the money.
“Transfers can only happen if both parties agree to it and that was my case.”
