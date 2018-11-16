Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia attacker, Ahmed Musa is set to get a key role upfront,with the Super Eagles against South Africa, as Nigeria’s Coach, Gernot Rohr plans to deploy the stand-in captain as a ‘roving striker.’

In contrast with initial reports that Musa would be lined out as Nigeria’s‘arrow head’ for tomorrow’s game at FNB Stadium,Johannesburg, latest information reaching footballlive.ng indicated that the former Leicester City star will start down the left-wing.

The formation being planned by Rohr has Musa on the left, Moses Simon down the right and Isaac Success through the middle,with the skipper getting special duties to oscillate and alternate with the other two.

That could now see Musa pop into several positions upfront, as Rohr wanted him to replicate the same form that saw him net twice against Iceland at the World Cup and once versus Seychelles, with a thundering opening strike,at the restart of the AFCON2019 qualifiers.

Musa would now be expected to replicate the same form against Bafana Bafana, playing alongside Success as the arrowhead,in the starting line up for the first time, while Simon steps in for Samuel Kalu,who went to the bench due to his late arrival in camp.

However, in the team’s Wednesday evening training, Musa played as a top striker, with Kelechi Iheanacho pairing him in a 4-4-2 formation for Team A, who were beaten 2-1 by Team B