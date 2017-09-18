The Sun News
Home / National / Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos scales ICAO, NCAA audit

Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos scales ICAO, NCAA audit

— 18th September 2017

By Louis Ibah

The Murtala Mohammed Airport has been certified by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (NCARs).
At the NCAA Conference Room, the Director General, Capt.. Muhtar Usman presented the Certificate with no. NCAA/ARD/AC/001 to the Managing Director of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr. Saleh Dunoma.
According to the DG, ”pursuant to the power conferred on the Authority in Section 30(3)(K) of the Civil Aviation Act 2006 and having fulfilled the requirement of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations Part 12 for the issuance of an Aerodrome Certificate, the Authority hereby grant Aerodrome Certificate to the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria.”
The Aerodrome located at Ikeja has Latitude 06⁰34’43.139” N and Longitude: 033⁰ 19’ 21.098” E.The Airport is with Aerodrome ref. code: 4F and critical aircraft Boeing 747 – 400.
This Certificate entitles the holder to operate the above named Aerodrome for the purpose of take-off and landing of aircraft engaged in flight for scheduled and non-scheduled commercial operations.
However, the Certificate has the following limitations – ARFFS: CAT 9, Day/Night Operations.IFR CAT of Operations: CAT 11.The Certificate is valid for three (3) years unless cancelled, suspended or revoked.
In addition, Capt. Usman said, with this certification, the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is the certified Aerodrome operator for the provision of required airport services, facilities, systems and equipment at Murtala Mohammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos in line with International Standards And Recommended Practices.
The certification is an enabler for the attainment of a regional hub for Lagos and one of the critical safety targets of NCAA.
Furthermore, the DG informed that the certification is a clear indication that the airport has met regulatory safety requirements on a continuous basis.
That it is providing uniform conditions for safe and efficient operation of aircraft from all other states, as required by Article 15 of the Chicago Convention.
He advised the FAAN management to see the certification as a fresh challenge with which comes the capacity and striving to ensure sustenance of the certificate.
.Usman on the other hand refutes certain media reports that the recently concluded FAA audit disparaged the country’s airports. He said the framework of the audit does not cover the airports; it covers the State’s Aviation Law, Regulations and oversight capability in accordance with the eight critical elements.
The NCAA boss concluded by revealing that the certification of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, is in its final stage. The Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA),Port Harcourt International Airport, Port Harcourt, Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu and Kaduna International Airport ,Kaduna will be certified by July 2018.
The Managing Director of FAAN, after collecting the certificate assured the DG that FAAN will sustain and improve on the present status.

