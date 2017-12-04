Murtala Mohammed’s son, Risquah quits politics

From: Desmond Mgboh, Kano A former deputy gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State, Alhaji Risqua Murtala Mohammed, on Sunday, stunned thousand of his loyalists when he told them that he was calling it quit from active politics and would not be contesting the governorship position in 2019. Alhaji Risquah, who is the son of former late Head of State, Gen. Murtala Mohammed, had gathered the leading members of his 2015 campaign organization to make the shocking announcement. The gathering had mistaken the gathering for the inauguration of the 2019 project, but were heart broken following the disclosure of resignation. He explained that he was leaving to focus on his business and family adding that he would not be right to leave them with the assumption that he was still in the race, when he was not.. He urged to exercise their freedom of choice with regard to any new opportunity that would their way even as he assured them that he wold always be with them.. While explaining that service to the people could still be attained outside the political circles, he maintained that he would continue to support them through Murtala Mohammed Foundation in the state, encouraging them to access the opportunities provided for the public by the foundation He added that he was being honest and sincere to them in coming out clearly on his current position, rather allowing them nurture to assumption that he was still in the race for the next polls. In her remarks, Hajia Aisha Wudil, who was the Woman Leader of his campaign organisation, expressed shock over his decision, saying it was a very discomforting information to them as supporters. She feared that the shock was capable of afflicting some of them with high blood pleasure, given that they had assembled at the event hoping to be inaugurated for the coming political activities. She, however, urged the followers to take heart and remain faithful to the fact that one day they would meet again in politics.