Murray steps up recovery at O2 Arena

Andy Murray was put through his paces on Saturday morning as he stepped up his recovery from a hip injury.

The 30-year-old hasn’t played competitively since injuring his hip at Wimbledon in the summer but is doing everything he can to return to competition as soon as possible.

Murray, who is seeking to return at the Australian Open in January next year, was pictured training at the O2 Arena in London on the weekend.

The Brit was snapped practicing his serve, forehand and backhand as well as enjoying a quick catch up with Spaniard Rafael Nadal, who is currently preparing for the London ATP finals.

Murray returned to the court earlier this week to take part in a charity match against Roger Federer at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro Arena.

Murray, who revealed he will only return for the Australian Open in January if he is 100 per cent fit, came through an hour-and-40-minute knockabout with the Swiss master. And a familiar face, in Leon Smith, was left optimistic by seeing the former world No 1’s movement during his charity exhibition against Federer on Tuesday.

‘I actually saw him hit last week and was pleasantly surprised by how well he was moving on the court,’ said Smith. ‘It was really pleasing to see it again. I don’t think Roger was bluffing when he said he was also surprised at how well Andy was moving either.’

British David Cup captain Smith believes that Murray can fully regain his fitness in time for the Australian Open.

Smith added: ‘It’s still a long way to go before putting yourself through a fully competitive match, but considering where he was eight weeks ago and that there is eight weeks until Australia it is very encouraging.

‘The good thing now is that he can focus totally on getting ready for that. We have seen him working out in front of a big crowd and even if it was only an exhibition it is still playing versus Roger Federer in front of your home crowd. The whole thing should have sharpened his senses.’