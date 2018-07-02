The Sun News
2nd July 2018 - Bode George visits Obasanjo, declares rift finally over
2nd July 2018 - Celta Vigo wants Joel Obi
2nd July 2018 - Buhari to West: Repatriate stolen funds without legal obstacles
2nd July 2018 - Huddersfield, Fulham eye Ahmed Musa 
2nd July 2018 - Army clears Borno liberated town
2nd July 2018 - IBB varsity promotes 37 professors, 67 others
2nd July 2018 - LeBron James pens $154m Lakers deal
2nd July 2018 - Kaduna APC crisis deepens as another stalwart resigns
2nd July 2018 - Why I've special interest in Nasarawa – Buhari
Murray pulls out of Wimbledon

— 2nd July 2018

Andy Murray has sensationally pulled out of Wimbledon few hours after confirming he was ready to play.

The 31-year-old released a statement saying: ‘It’s with regret I’m withdrawing from Wimbledon.

‘I’ve made significant progress in practice and matches over the last ten days, but after lengthy discussions with my team and with a heavy heart, we’ve decided that playing best of five set matches might be a bit too soon in the recovery process.

‘We did everything we could to try to be ready in time. I will start practising on the hard courts from tomorrow and continuing with my rehab and recovery and I’m looking forward to the US hardcourt season.

‘Thanks for all the messages of support and I’m excited to finally be back playing after so long out.’

Beset by hip problems, it is the third time in four Grand Slams that the two-time Wimbledon champion has made a late withdrawal.

Murray was due to face Benoit Paire in the first round on Tuesday, but will now not participate in the tournament.

The official Wimbledon Twitter page responded to Murray’s statement by posting on social media, writing: ‘Really sorry to hear the news, @andy_murray.

‘From everyone at the All England Club, we wish you all the best with your journey back from injury.’

