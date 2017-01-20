Murray avoids Djokovic’s fate to reach fourth round

Melbourne, Jan. 11, 2017 (Reuters/NAN) Andy Murray eased into the fourth round of the Australian Open with a comprehensive 6-4 6-2 6-4 win over American Sam Querrey on Friday, January 20.

The raging favourite after champion Novak Djokovic’s stunning second round exit on Thursday, top seed Murray also showed no sign of discomfort after an injury to his right ankle.

Seeking his maiden title in Melbourne after five losses in the final, Murray was made to work hard to close out victory in the third set.

The victory at the Hisense Arena was against the man who eliminated Djokovic from the third round at Wimbledon last year.

But the Scot captured the decisive break in the ninth game with some brilliant court movement and wrapped up the match with a big serve to set up a clash against German Mischa Zverev.

