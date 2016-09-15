Murray admits 2016 has been best year of his career

Andy Murray has already put aside the disappointment of his rare US Open quarter-final exit by insisting 2016 has already become the “best year of his career”.

And while he may have scored a David Beckham-style effort from his own half in a five-a-side warm-up for today’s Davis Cup semi-final against Argentina in Glasgow, he insists he still have plenty of goals left in him.

The Wimbledon and Olympic champion has Novak Djokovic’s World no.1 spot in his sights and this week hopes to take Britain a step nearer to defending the trophy they won for the first time in 79 years in December.

“You can have more than one goal during the year,” he said. “At the end of last year, Davis Cup for all of us was a priority but I don’t think at the beginning of the year we expected to win the event.

“But as it gets closer and closer we want to make the most of the opportunity and we want to do it again this year if possible.

“It’s going to be hard and I want to win all the events I can. Some goals are bigger than others, some things feel better than others if achieve them and some losses hurt more than others.

“Sometimes you can’t always decide that yourself, and don’t know how it feels until a loss or win happens. It’s been the best year of my career so far and I hope I can keep it going.”