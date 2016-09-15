The Sun News
Murray admits 2016 has been best year of his career

Andy Murray has already put aside the disappointment of his rare US Open quarter-final exit by insisting 2016 has already become the “best year of his career”.
And while he may have scored a David Beckham-style effort from his own half in a five-a-side warm-up for today’s Davis Cup semi-final against Argentina in Glasgow, he insists he still have plenty of goals left in him.
The Wimbledon and Olympic champion has Novak Djokovic’s World no.1 spot in his sights and this week hopes to take Britain a step nearer to defending the trophy they won for the first time in 79 years in December.
“You can have more than one goal during the year,” he said. “At the end of last year, Davis Cup for all of us was a priority but I don’t think at the beginning of the year we expected to win the event.
“But as it gets closer and closer we want to make the most of the opportunity and we want to do it again this year if possible.
“It’s going to be hard and I want to win all the events I can. Some goals are bigger than others, some things feel better than others if achieve them and some losses hurt more than others.
“Sometimes you can’t always decide that yourself, and don’t know how it feels until a loss or win happens. It’s been the best year of my career so far and I hope I can keep it going.”

Nigerian newspaper industry records N143bn ad revenue in 10 years

— 15th September 2016

By Bimbola Oyesola Advertising income for Newspapers in Nigeria was reported to have hit N143.1 billion between 2006 and December 2015, revealing a wavy pattern that reached its peak in 2014 with N25 billion; and declined to 23.7 billion at the end of 2015. According to a special edition of mediafacts in the last ten…

    Electricity firms urged to borrow to improve service

    — 15th September 2016

    By Isaac Anumihe Following the low performance rating of electricity distribution firms in the country, the Acting Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Dr.  Vincent Onome Akpotaire, has advised the owners of the successor companies of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) to borrow from both local and international funding sources to improve their…

    MSMEs fund hits N220 billion –CBN

    — 15th September 2016

    From Chukwudera Eze, Enugu The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the weekend in Enugu disclosed that the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) fund has hit N220 billion. The bank which announced this at a three-day sensitisation fair it embarked upon to create awareness, said the apex bank was also in Enugu to explain…

    Nigeria’s recession as opportunity for banks to do things differently

    — 15th September 2016

    By Amechi Ogbonna When a fortnight ago, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) officially declared that the Nigerian economy was in the midst of a full blown recession, it immediately sent a clear message to all Nigerians that only a collaborative effort of all stakeholders can salvage the economy. Even before NBS’s declaration however, more…

    Why North is afraid of restructuring –ABC Nwosu

    — 15th September 2016

    By Iheanacho Nwosu,Abuja Prof ABC Nwosu served as Political Adviser to erstwhile President Olusegun Obasanjo. He was later appointed minister of Health. In this interview, he spoke on the ongoing debate over restructuring. He argued that those kicking against restructuring are doing so because they are benefitting from the current warped system. He also spoke on…

    Recession: Nigeria will soon bounce back –Tony Momoh

    — 15th September 2016

    By Willy Eya Prince Tony Momoh is former Minister of information and National Chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC). He believes that despite the challenges facing the nation, people should not lose hope. In this interview on phone, he spoke on various issues including his belief that President Muhammadu Buhari would lead…

    Edo Guber Watch: Oshiomhole has lost people’s confidence –Wike

    — 15th September 2016

    From: Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has berated Governor Adams Oshiomhole over his penchant for lies and his inconsistencies and panic over the rejection  of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State. Governor Wike stated that it was completely untrue that he and his Delta State counterpart, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa mobilised…

    SERAP: FG must prosecute Patience Jonathan within 7 days

    — 15th September 2016

    The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked, Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami to institute criminal proceedings against Patience Jonathan within seven days. The human rights group asked the AGF to act as a defender of public interest by exercising his powers under section 174(1) of the constitution. In a letter signed…

    Boko Haram new video: Anger trails threat to capture Buhari

    — 15th September 2016

    It’s biggest joke of the century – Military From Desmond Mgboh, Kano, Molly Kilete, Abuja, Taiwo Amodu Amid anger, the military and prominent Nigerians yesterday dismissed the threat by Boko Haram to capture President Muhammadu Buhari. Insurgent group, Boko Haram, had in a new video posted yesterday,  boasted that it would seize Buhari with ‘our…

    Flood: 1 die as Osun residents count losses

    — 15th September 2016

    Tragedy struck at Oke Onitea area of Osogbo on Tuesday when Ebenezer Olabode was swept away by flood on Tuesday. His remains was recovered yesterday by a rescue team of officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) including policemen and six local divers. The rescue team were said to have searched for…

