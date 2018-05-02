The Sun News
2nd May 2018 - MURIC, Catholic priest clash over Trump’s statement
National / MURIC, Catholic priest clash over Trump's statement
TRUMP WHITE HOUSE

MURIC, Catholic priest clash over Trump’s statement

— 2nd May 2018

American President Donald Trump has received both kudo and knock over his comment on security in Nigeria. On Monday when he received visiting President Muhammadu Buhari, the US president had raised concern over the incessant killings of Christians in various parts of Nigeria, describing it as unacceptable.

“…We have had very serious problems with Christians who are being murdered in Nigeria, we are going to be working on that problem very, very hard because we cannot allow that to happen,” Trump said when he received Buhari at the White House, Washington DC.

Speaking later at a joint press conference, Trump restated his condemnation of the continued religious violence in Nigeria, describing it as horrible.
“The burning of churches and persecution of Christians is a horrible story. We encourage Nigeria to do everything in their power to protect innocent civilians, including Moslems and Christians,” Trump said.

But reacting yesterday, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) rapped Trump over the comment.
MURIC in a statement signed its director, Ishaq Akintola, said the US president misfired and urged Nigerian Christians not to swallow the bait by allowing themselves to be deceived into confrontations with their Muslim neighbours.
However, Rev. Fr. Magnus Ebere, Spiritual Director of Canaanland Adoration Ministries (aka E-Work Catholic Centre), based in Anambra State, commended the American president for condemning the massacre of Christians with a promise that America would not allow that to continue.

According to the statement by MURIC: “As usual, Trump has misfired again. His statement leaves presidential norms in the dust. It is prejudiced, parochial and unpresidential. Trump’s statement makes a mockery of democracy. It is sheer interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign nation.”
But while lauding Trump, Rev. Fr. Ebere described as pathetic a situation where Christians in parts of the north were often slaughtered without any provocation.

He wondered what on earth would prompt and justify killings of innocent Christians wherever they might be.
The priest is of the view that Christians who have always been victims of the unprovoked attacks would heave a sigh of relief if the American government under Trump’s watch would do something about it as promised.

Fr E-Dey Work, as he is fondly called, said the recent murder of two Catholic priests and many other people was an indication that Christians in some parts of the North remained endangered species whose security of lives and property was not guaranteed at any given time.

