Murder suspect confessed to killing motorcycle owner

— 24th October 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A notorious armed robbery kingpin, identified as Vincent Adoyi, currently in police net for the murder of some police officers in Ugbokolo of Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State, has been fingered in the murder of a motorcycle owner.

Adoyi, who was arrested some weeks ago for his involvement in many criminal activities around the Benue South Senatorial District of the state, including the killing of some policemen in Ugbokolo, has also confessed to our correspondent then that he was a notorious armed robber.

In this new case, Adoyi was said to have murdered the motorcycle owner, buried him in a shallow grave and then made away with his motorcycle which he later sold to one Emmanuel Onah, a mechanic in Edumoga area of Okpokwu Local Government Area of the state.

Onah who said he bought the motorcycle from Adoyi for N100,000, disclosed that he, in turn, sold the motorcycle to another young man, Daniel Okoliko, for N120,000.

While the trio were being paraded by the State Police Commissioner, Bashir Makama, on Tuesday, Vincent denied ever knowing Onah from anywhere but Onah insisted that it was him (Adoyi) that sold the motorcycle to him even as Okoliko said he only bought the motorcycle from Onah.

“I did not know that it was a stolen motorcycle because Vincent brought all the documents and the motorcycle was looking new. I only thought he just wanted to dispose of it because he needed money. I bought it for N100,000 from him and then sold it to Okoliko for N120,000,” Onah said.

CP Makama who paraded 29 suspected criminals said they would be charged to court when police investigations are complete warning all criminal minded people to relocate from the state as according to him, the police will leave no stone unturned to fish out criminals as the Yuletide season approaches.

