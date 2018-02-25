The Sun News
Latest
25th February 2018 - Murder-Suicide in Onitsha: Father stabs 4 children, housemaid, kills self
25th February 2018 - Buhari, Osinbajo not focused on 2019 – Presidency
25th February 2018 - Missing Dapchi Schoolgirls: Federal delegation returns to Yobe
25th February 2018 - D’Tigers out-dunk Rwanda
25th February 2018 - China’s president may serve indefinite term if new law passes
25th February 2018 - Pregnant woman rescued from kidnappers by Road Safety, gives birth
25th February 2018 - Billy Graham: A Man (of God) Apart
25th February 2018 - Why ‘Deepfakes’ should terrify you
25th February 2018 - Wike, Saraki, Ambode, others glow at 15th The Sun Awards
25th February 2018 - Shall we tell the President?
Home / Cover / National / Murder-Suicide in Onitsha: Father stabs 4 children, housemaid, kills self

Murder-Suicide in Onitsha: Father stabs 4 children, housemaid, kills self

— 25th February 2018
  • “Blood splashed everywhere”
  • Father dies later after drinking raw acid

 

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Tragedy struck at 19 Ntueke Street, Awada Obosi, Onitsha, Saturday night when businessman and father Stephen Edwin Nnadiogu stabbed his four biological children and a housemaid to death.

The man died hours later after drinking a lethal substance suspected to be acid.

Speaking to Daily Sun at the scene of the incident, chairman of tenants residing in the four storey apartment building, Abuchi James, said that he was taking his bath at around 8pm he heard noise coming from the building. He said that on coming out he saw a girl, a relation to Edwin’s wife, shouting from the 3rd floor.

Abuchi said the late Mr. Nnadiogu moved into the apartment barely a year ago and was a blood relative to the landlord, who hails from Isunjaba, Imo State.

“She told us that she was chased away by the man who told him to run for her life because something terrible will happen right away,” the witness said.

“She said the man used a sharp knife to stab to death the four children aged between 4 and 12 after locking the door firmly to prevent any intruder from distracting him in accomplishing his plans. When we forced the door open, we were confronted by the gory sight of the dead bodies with blood splashed everywhere and we had to call the police immediately. The man who committed the act was also lying down in a corner of the room in a semi unconscious state.”

The man’s wife, a nurse, Daily Sun gathered, was not at home when the murder-suicide occurred, while her sister, who raised the alarm after the act, escaped becoming a victim herself.

Onlookers and sympathizers have been thronging to the compound, with people trying to make heads or tails of what drove Nnadiogu to murder his own children.

A police source from Awada Division who didn’t want to be quoted said the police visited the scene immediately and evacuated the corpses, while the culprit died on their way to the hospital. The source said Nnadiogu’s wife has been questioned on what might have led her husband to murder-suicide.

Confirming the incident, Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer Nkiru Nwode said the man left a suicide note.

The remains of the dead have been deposited in the city mortuary. The police spokeswoman said the force is currently investigating the incident as it cautioned against spreading unnecessary rumours and speculations over the happening.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Murder-Suicide in Onitsha: Father stabs 4 children, housemaid, kills self

— 25th February 2018

“Blood splashed everywhere” Father dies later after drinking raw acid   Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Tragedy struck at 19 Ntueke Street, Awada Obosi, Onitsha, Saturday night when businessman and father Stephen Edwin Nnadiogu stabbed his four biological children and a housemaid to death. The man died hours later after drinking a lethal substance suspected to be acid. Speaking…

  • Buhari, Osinbajo not focused on 2019 – Presidency

    — 25th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has said though President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have recorded successes in the last two and half years of the administration, they are, however, focused on improving the lives of the citizen rather than dwelling on 2019 election. This is even as it has admitted that the…

  • Missing Dapchi Schoolgirls: Federal delegation returns to Yobe

    — 25th February 2018

    Meets victims’ families, security agencies  Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Members of a Federal Government delegation on Sunday returned to Yobe State in connection with the abduction of students of Government Science and Technical Girls College, Dapchi. This was disclosed via verified Twitter handle of the Presidency, @AsoRock. According to the Presidency, members of the delegation while in Yobe…

  • Pregnant woman rescued from kidnappers by Road Safety, gives birth

    — 25th February 2018

    Victim gives birth thereafter  Uche Usim Luck shone on a pregnant woman Sunday morning as officials of the Federal Road Safety Corporation (FRSC), Badagry Unit, rescued her from kidnappers at a filling station.  According to a statement signed by Corps Commander, Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, the operation was led by Assistant Route Commander P. Danboyi…

  • Billy Graham: A Man (of God) Apart

    — 25th February 2018

    Toks David, Lagos There are few names more iconic and instantly recognizable than ‘Billy Graham’. For both religious and non-religious alike, Christian or non-Christian, American and Non-American, Graham bestrode the world like a colossus as few other men in history have. By raw numbers alone, he was a man apart: he is estimated to have…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share