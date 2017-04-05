The Sun News
Beloxxi Biscuit
Murder of herdsman: Police beef up security in Delta community

Murder of herdsman: Police beef up security in Delta community

5th April 2017

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

DELTA State Police Command has intensified investigation into alleged murder of a herdsman in Ossissa community, Ndokwa East Local Government Area of the state.

Youths of the community and Fulani herdsmen were said to have engaged in a gun duel, at the weekend, which forced villagers to scamper for safety.

Public Relations of the command, Andrew Aniamaka confirmed to newsmen in Asaba, yesterday, that efforts were being made to unmask the perpetrators of the murder and bring them to justice.

This was even as the state government waded into the issue with a view to restoring peace to the troubled community and forestall re-occurrence.

Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Security, Casidy Iloba, said government was doing everything possible to broker peace between Ossissa community and herdsmen.

He warned that anybody found wanting in the cause of the investigation would be brought to book, adding that dialogue with farmers and herdsmen was to ensure peace so that “our people can go to farm and be safe.

“On our part, we talked to real herdsmen in the bush and also farmers; this is yielding result in different parts of the state.”

He disclosed that both youths and herdsmen were forming vigilance groups as parts of the peace process in various communities. 

  1. Peter Okeke 5th April 2017 at 9:02 am
    Reply

    It seems to me that the ‘real’ Herdsmen are peaceful and live in harmony with the youths of the said community. Who then are the other herdsmen that engaged the youths or vigilante in a gun battle?

