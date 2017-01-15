Murder of Christians by Islamists an outcome of disunity – Christian leader

(By Joe Effiong, Gabriel Efo – UYO)

The Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Ndueso Ekwere, has attributed the murder of Christians by Islamic extremists in the country to disunity among the Christian fold.

Ekwere, who said this on Sunday, January 15, at a sensitization tour of churches in Ikot Ekpene senatorial district, noted that Islamic extremists take advantage of the disunity among Christians to perpetrate terror.

The leader urge Christians to endeavor to live in oneness and harmony with each other.

While urging the church to pray for the State governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, and Christians in the northern states of the country, the chairman noted that Christians were also citizens of the country and should not be treated like slaves in their own land.

“You do not have to say that it does not concern you just because you are not in the north. These violent set of people are even now among us in this state. We should also endeavor to be vigilant,” he said.

Ekwere warned any person or group of persons who may be working towards Islamizing the country to refrain from such an ambition as Nigerian Christians will not stand for it.

The churches visited by the CAN chairman included Methodist Church, Assemblies of God Church and The Salvation Army. There were sessions of prayers for the state and country in all the churches visited.