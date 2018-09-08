These are definitely best of times for Nollywood diva, Sotayo Sobola, as she recently added a feather to her cap.

The Sotee Entertainment boss recently signed a multi-million Naira deal with Glee Stores Limited, a fashion company as its new brand

ambassador.

Happiness Adebayo, celebrity stylist popularly known as ‘Mummy Glee’, who also doubles as the CEO of the company, told Inside Nollywood that she picked the light-skinned movie diva to be the face of Mummy Glee brand because of Sotayo’s uniqueness and stylish lifestyle.

READ ALSO Between Internet love and fraudsters

Sotayo, who jetted out of the country after signing the mouthwatering deal, promises to give her full support to the brand as the new face of Mummy Glee Hair.