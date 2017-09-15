Mum discouraged me, yet I won –Ebele Enemchukwu, Miss Nigeria United States

By Bianca Iboma

From childhood, Ebelechukwu Enemchukwu had nursed the dream of becoming a beauty queen. But then, her mother discouraged her, creating the impression that only loose and unserious girls go into pageantry.

However, fate played a fast one on Enemchukwu, as her NYSC camp mates said she must represent their platoon in the youth service beauty contest. She obliged and won. From there, she went on to contest and won Miss Nigeria United States and Miss Tourism United States.

In this chat, the beauty queen narrates how it all began.

Can you tell us about your journey into pageantry?

Growing up as a child, I had interest in beauty contest and I had several opportunities to participate in either modeling contest or pageantry. But I was unable to put in for any of such competitions because my mum was not ready to support me. I was the first child and my mum believed that girls who are into pageantry are loose. As a result of this, I could not contest. I just had my interest as a pipe dream. In 2005, when I got to the NYSC orientation camp in Lagos, I found out that part of the activities lined up for the orientation exercise was beauty contest. My platoon members suggested to me that I should contest but I was reluctant. Then they asked me to represent the platoon and I obliged just for the fun of it. As God would have it, I won the contest and became Miss NYSC at the Lagos camp.

In 2015, I heard about the Miss Nigeria beauty contest on radio and I went to their website to check it out. After reading about the contest, I realised that it was something I could do. I spoke with my husband about it, he gave me his support and I contested and won.

What went through your mind immediately you were announced the winner?

I was excited and my mind was flooded with gratitude to God. It was a realisation of my dream in a more robust way. It gave me the opportunity to impact as many lives as possible. I knew then that I had greater work to do and decided to put more efforts towards achieving it.

Can you share some of your experiences at the camp?

I related with other cultures and not just the people. When you meet people there should be something that you gain from them after interacting and they equally gain from you. I was able to learn one or two things from other cultures at the beauty contest.

Tell us your experience as Miss Tourism?

My experience as Miss Tourism was a beautiful one. It gave me the opportunity to travel to Kingston, Jamaica to represent Nigeria at the Miss Tourism United Nations Pageantry, where I met many beautiful women from all over the world, including Miss USA, Miss Europe, Miss Ukraine, Miss Jamaica and so on. The relationship I had established is still in tact. I realised during this periods that money is not everything and there are things money can’t buy, and those things should be what people should treasure the most. Also, waking up so early for physical exercise – jogging and other activities was all fun to me.

What informed your decision to set up a Foundation?

Actually, it all started from the camp. The natural nature of womanhood is the ability to nurture from cradle to grave. While in camp for the pageantry, an idea came into my mind. I believe women are beautiful inside and out and I thought of what to do about it. I am someone who is involved with charity. I love to give, so I started giving in my own little way from 2016.

As women we need to manifest beauty inside and out. The foundation is not for breast cancer campaign alone, it is like a chain, I will continue with something else by next year. I want to use the means to create more awareness and reach out to more women. The threat of breast cancer to womanhood is alarming and very high. A lot of women are dying without knowing how to prevent or save the situation. Early detection would save lives. This is worthy of mention because while I was in the pageantry camp, several thoughts ran through my mind. The Women Are Beautiful Inside and Out (WABIO) initiative was priority and I decided to run along with it.

As a beauty queen, I had other engagements but my interest was to affect the most vulnerable groups: women and children. I needed a platform to sensitise the womenfolk that is why after putting down the crown in August 2017, I launched this platform that would aid my charitable works.

How long do you intend to be involved with your cancer project considering the fact that you’ve relinquished the crown?

Before I won the Miss Nigeria and Miss Tourism titles in Nigeria and Kingston, Jamaica respectively, I made a vow that I would use the platform to provide for the needy. I have used the platform not just to receive but also to give to the best of my ability. That has not changed; the only thing that has changed is the wearing of the crown.

I would no longer be adorned with the crown but the major work, serving humanity will not change. I am constantly praying to God for the strength, health and resources to do more. What a lot of people didn’t know, however, was that all the charity works I have been doing, particularly in the last few months, were done from my personal savings. Due to my never relenting attitude, people like Ms Maria Svensson said I should always inform her whenever I want to embark on charitable works. She has been a constant source of support ever since then. Pastor Mike Okonkwo, my parents, family, and friends have been super-supportive. Also, my darling husband, Emeka Enemchukwu, has been my backbone as well as my three lovely kids. Charity is something I enjoy doing not because I don’t have personal needs, but I do it because those needs are filled with the pure joy that follows my act of kindness at any point in time.

What are some of the obstacles confronting the Foundation?

Mainly, funding is a great challenge, just like every other NGO that needs fund to make it functional. WABIO Foundation is not an exception. Considering the economic crunch people are not really ready to give. I may not physically reach out to everybody but would make use of social media platforms, radio, TV and volunteers to get the message across.

What is your advice to younger ladies who intend to contest for pageantry but are faced with certain obstacles?

Follow your passion and pursue your dream. As long as the motive behind the contest is right, then go for it. Don’t go into it because you want your pictures splashed on the pages of the newspapers, or just because you want to be famous. There is a price tag attached to that. Are you ready to pay the price? Don’t be naive. What is your driving force? If your driving force is ego, I am not sure I can advise you on that. But for the person who is undecided on whether to contest, search your soul, do you really want to do this? You must have a clear picture of exactly what you want. Are you prepared for it? You have to weigh your actions because it is possible if I had this at a younger age, maybe I would have been carried away by the glamour. I am more matured now; I got it when I was more experienced and more equipped to handle challenges that come with such position, glamour and fame. So, for girls who want to do this, be sure it is what you want to do. Once you are convinced this is what you want, then do it for the right reasons. Whatever you do, excellence should be your watchword. My mum’s belief denied me several opportunities to be a beauty queen. I became Miss Tourism by divine providence. So, learn from my story, respect your parents and pray. God is the one who designs destiny. Hold yourself and protect your self-esteem. I wish any lady who wants to be beauty queen well. It is something that attracts fame but must be managed very well.