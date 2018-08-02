Haruna said the scene of crime was visited by police detectives attached to Ogidi Division, led by the DPO, CSP Mark Ijarafu, while the suspect was being detained pending full investigation.

In another development, Uchenna, 25, of Orofia village, Abagana, was shot dead by Chika of Oranto Ukpo community, inside his friend’s room.

Haruna said detectives attached to Dunukofia Division, led by the DPO, visited the scene of crime and discovered that the room, occupied by Nwabueze, was locked and the suspects escaped. He said the victim was taken to Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, where she was confirmed dead by a doctor.

Haruna said one single-barrel gun and one expended cartridge suspected to have been used in the crime were fund in the room, while efforts are on to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

Meanwhile, a pregnant woman and her daughter have been confirmed dead in Anaku, Ayamelum area, following torrential rainfall that caused flooding in the community. Also confirmed dead were Ejimofor of Ubaru village, and Igbariam and Godwin of Achalluno, Nteje, Oyi LGA. Both of them died in a flashflood.

Governor Willie Obiano visited the families yesterday and commiserated with them, adding that government has intensified efforts to handle possible flooding situations as earlier predicted by the relevant agencies.