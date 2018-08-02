– The Sun News
MURDERED

Harvest of tragedies in Anambra

— 2nd August 2018

• Wife murdered with pestle by Okada rider, man guns down girlfriend

• Flood claims pregnant woman, daughter, 2 others

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Multiple tragic incidents were recorded in different parts of Anambra State yesterday. First was the killing of a housewife with a pestle by her husband, while another man shot dead his girlfriend for yet-to-be-ascertained reasons. Again, four persons, including a pregnant woman, were confirmed dead following massive flooding in different parts of the state.

READ ALSO: Flood wreak havoc in Anambra communities

At 2, Umudioka Street, Nkpor, Idemili North Council, James Nworah, commercial motorcylist (okoda rider) from Izzi, Ebonyi State, killed his wife in the early hours of yesterday by smashing her head with a pestle while she was asleep around 2am.

Daily Sun gathered that the couple, blessed with five children, recently packed into the building. His townsman identified as Romanus told our reporter that the man has been mentally unstable and was a commercial motorcyclist affected by the recent okada ban in Onitsha.

READ ALSO: Okada Ban: MASSOB-BIM threaten hunger strike in Anambra

He said Nwogha joined his wife in her pap business after the okada ban, adding that the incident happened when they had finished sieving the pap they would sell the following day.

Anambra State police public relations officer, Muhammed Haruna, confirmed the incident but said the man hit his wife, Jennifer Nwogha, 30, on the head with a pestle during altercation that ensued  between them, and she died on the spot.

Haruna said the scene of crime was visited by police detectives attached to Ogidi Division, led by the DPO, CSP Mark Ijarafu, while the suspect was being detained pending full investigation.

In another development, Uchenna, 25, of Orofia village, Abagana, was shot dead by Chika of Oranto Ukpo community, inside his friend’s room.

Haruna said detectives attached to Dunukofia Division, led by the DPO, visited the scene of crime and discovered that the room, occupied by Nwabueze, was locked and the suspects escaped. He said the victim was taken to Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, where she was confirmed dead by a doctor.

READ ALSO: Police nab fake ‘Willie Obiano’, 26 armed robbery suspects in Anambra

Haruna said one single-barrel gun and one expended cartridge suspected to have been used in the crime were fund in the room, while efforts are on to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

Meanwhile, a pregnant woman and her daughter have been confirmed dead in Anaku, Ayamelum area, following torrential rainfall that caused flooding in the community. Also confirmed dead were Ejimofor of Ubaru village, and Igbariam and Godwin of Achalluno, Nteje, Oyi LGA. Both of them died in a flashflood.

Governor Willie Obiano visited the families yesterday and commiserated with them, adding that government has intensified efforts to handle possible flooding situations as earlier predicted by the relevant agencies.

