Oselloka Offoh

History will be made tomorrow as Nigeria’s foremost university, University of Nigeria, Nsukka confers an award of Doctor of Business Administration on the Chairman/CEO, Dozzy Group of Companies, Sir Daniel Nwaanneka Chukwudozie. The event is part of the 2018 convocation ceremonies of the UNN holding at Nsukka.

Only recently the university of Calabar and the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Efurun Delta State also conferred on Sir Chukwudozie a honorary Doctorate Degree in science while the Paul University, Awka conferred on him doctorate degree in Business Administration.

These four universities have considered it right and appropriate, to honour Chukwudozie for excellence in business.

Chukwudozie was born on January 2, 1957, in Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State. He joined the business world after graduating from high school. He spent several years of commercial tutelage before he set up his own business as an importer.

From a humble beginning, Chukwudozie rose to the pinnacle of business. He made honesty, industry and dedication to duty his watchword.