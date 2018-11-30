From a humble beginning, Chukwudozie rose to the pinnacle of business. He made honesty, industry and dedication to duty his watchword.
Oselloka Offoh
History will be made tomorrow as Nigeria’s foremost university, University of Nigeria, Nsukka confers an award of Doctor of Business Administration on the Chairman/CEO, Dozzy Group of Companies, Sir Daniel Nwaanneka Chukwudozie. The event is part of the 2018 convocation ceremonies of the UNN holding at Nsukka.
Only recently the university of Calabar and the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Efurun Delta State also conferred on Sir Chukwudozie a honorary Doctorate Degree in science while the Paul University, Awka conferred on him doctorate degree in Business Administration.
These four universities have considered it right and appropriate, to honour Chukwudozie for excellence in business.
Chukwudozie was born on January 2, 1957, in Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State. He joined the business world after graduating from high school. He spent several years of commercial tutelage before he set up his own business as an importer.
Chukwudozie has played a dominant role in business. No hour, no day is lost for him in his business world. It is not therefore surprising that he bestrides the business arena like a colossus, sitting atop a substantial conglomerate of more than 12 efficiently structured and managed companies within the Dozzy Group of Companies, with headquarters in Onitsha, the commercial nerve centre of Anambra State, with branches across Nigeria. Notable among them are Dozzy Oil and Gas Limited, Dozzy Plastic Industries Limited, Dozz-Guttroff Gas Limited, Dozztephan Industry Limited and Kingcrown Oil and Gas Limited.
Others are Tempogate Oil and Energy Company Limited, Dozzy Nigeria Limited, Specialty Oil Company Nigeria Limited, Dozzy Integrated Power Limited, Dozzy Maritime and Oil Services Limited, Sungreen Oil and Gas Limited, Dozzy Industries Limited and Dozzy Marine Services Limited.
Also among the products and services provided by the Dozzy Group are real estate development, importation of base stock and other related products, production of hair attachments, importation and sale of LPG and accessories, haulage, and many others.
Chukwudozie is an enigma with an uncommon zeal for philanthropy and corporate social responsibility, with millions of naira sunk into the empowerment of youths, as well as community development programmes. He is respected nationally and internationally, hence, a plethora of recognitions from far and near. They include the international Socrates Award, the African Leader Award of the year 2015, by the Proven Integrity Communications Network, Togo; Best Enterprise of the year 2015 (awarded to Dozzy Oil and Gas Limited) by the Europe Business Assembly, Oxford, England, and Best Manager of the year 2015 by the Europe Business Assembly, Commerce, France, UNIZIK Business School Award For Excellence.
Other recognitions are PH.D (Honoris Caura) by the European-American University, Ghana; award as major contributor to education rights to children by the UN Headquarters, New York; award recipient as one of the 50 Nigerians distinguished entrepreneurs by This Day Newspaper (2012), distinguished Knight of the Order of St. Christopher, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion and Honorary Life Vice President, Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ONICCIMA). The coveted The Sun Manufacturer of the year 2018 award and New Telegraph Businessman of the year 2018 award.
Sir Chukwudozie is married to Lady Ada Chukwudozie, a Chemical Engineer and business magnate, as well as a management strategist. The marriage is blessed with children. Both of them are grounded in the Christian faith.
• Offoh is the GM, Communications, Dozzy Group
