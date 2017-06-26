The Sun News
Latest
26th June 2017 - Multiple bomb attacks kill 16 in Maiduguri
26th June 2017 - Italian police disperse Sudanese migrants rushing French border
26th June 2017 - Trump travel ban restored by Supreme Court
26th June 2017 - Eid: Fun seekers in Abuja throng parks, recreation centers
26th June 2017 - Repositioning Nigeria’s economy
26th June 2017 - Nigeria-Mexico trade volume hits $600m
26th June 2017 - Crystal Palace appoint Frank de Boer as new manager
26th June 2017 - 5 things every lady needs in her bag
26th June 2017 - Nigerian-born Antetokounmpo returns to Greece, promises to help youths
26th June 2017 - 9 dead as tourist boat capsizes in Colombia
Home / Cover / National / Multiple bomb attacks kill 16 in Maiduguri

Multiple bomb attacks kill 16 in Maiduguri

— 26th June 2017

The Nigerian police say multiple bomb attacks have claimed the lives of at least 16 people and wounded more than a dozen others in the country’s troubled northeast.

Police said on Monday that seven bomb attacks were carried out by suspected members of the Boko Haram Takfiri terrorist group in the northeastern city of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state.

The explosions occurred at the University of Maiduguri and in the Jere area of the city on Sunday evening and Monday morning.

Borno police sources noted that a male bomber killed a security guard after entering the university late on Sunday.

Around an hour later, four female bombers killed eight people on the outskirts of the city in Zannari community, in the Gwange district of Jere local government authority after detonating devices in residential buildings.

Two female bombers were the only people to die in two blasts at the university on Monday morning.

Damian Chukwu, Borno police commissioner, confirmed that at least 16 people had been killed in the latest wave of violence hitting the region.

“In all, 16 persons, including the bombers, died in the multiple explosions while 13 persons were injured,” he said.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the latest attacks but they bear the hallmark of the Boko Haram Takfiri terrorist group, as it in the past employed radicalized females on multiple occasions to conduct bombing attacks against people or army troops.

In recent weeks, a number of bomb attacks by suspected members of the Boko Haram militant group have taken place in the capital of Borno state and its environs.

The attacks include blasts that killed 12 people on June 19 and a June 7 raid, which left 14 dead in the Jiddari Polo area of Maiduguri.

Nigeria’s state security agency said on Friday it had foiled plans to detonate explosives in four northern cities – Maiduguri, Kano, Sokoto and Kaduna – during celebrations of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

In December 2016, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, who came to power in 2015 with a pledge to eradicate Boko Haram, announced that the army had “crushed” the terror group a day earlier by retaking its last key bastion, deep inside the thick Sambisa Forest in Borno.

The group has, however, resorted to sporadic shooting and bombing attacks in the northeast of the African country, spreading panic among the local residents.

Boko Haram, whose name means “Western education is forbidden,” has claimed responsibility for a number of deadly terror attacks in Nigeria since the beginning of their militancy in 2009, which has so far claimed the lives of at least 20,000 people and made more than 2.7 million displaced.

The United Nations has warned that areas affected by Boko Haram face a humanitarian crisis.

Back in February 2016, four nations of the Lake Chad Basin – Chad, Cameroon, Niger and Nigeria -launched a campaign, together with a contingent from Benin, to confront the threat from Boko Haram in the region.

(Source: Press TV)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Multiple bomb attacks kill 16 in Maiduguri

— 26th June 2017

The Nigerian police say multiple bomb attacks have claimed the lives of at least 16 people and wounded more than a dozen others in the country’s troubled northeast. Police said on Monday that seven bomb attacks were carried out by suspected members of the Boko Haram Takfiri terrorist group in the northeastern city of Maiduguri, the capital…

Share

  • Italian police disperse Sudanese migrants rushing French border

    — 26th June 2017

    Italian police used tear gas on a group of some 400 mainly African migrants who marched towards the French border from the northern town of Ventimiglia in the early hours of Monday. The group, most of whom are believed to be from Sudan, said they were fed-up with being held by police. “France, France, go…

    Share

  • Trump travel ban restored by Supreme Court

    — 26th June 2017

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed a victory to President Donald Trump by allowing his temporary bans on travellers from six Muslim-majority countries until it reviews it later this year. The court also allowed ban on all refugees to go into effect for people with no connection to the U.S. while agreeing to hear…

    Share

  • Eid: Fun seekers in Abuja throng parks, recreation centers

    — 26th June 2017

    The Eid-el-Fitr celebration got to its peak on Monday in Abuja as fun seekers expressed satisfaction with the turnout of activities at the various parks in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Some of the fun seekers, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said they were surprise at the high turnout in spite…

    Share

  • Nigeria-Mexico trade volume hits $600m

    — 26th June 2017

    The trade volume between Nigeria and Mexico has grown by 360 per cent from 166.5 million dollars in 2012 to 600 million dollars in 2016. The Mexican Embassy, Deputy Head of Mission, Rodrigo Tenorio, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday. He spoke on the…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share