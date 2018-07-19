Leading video entertainment company, MultiChoice Nigeria, has signed on Nigeria’s wonder boy, Alex Iwobi, as its latest DStv brand ambassador.

This was announced at an autograph signing event with the striker at the MultiChoice head office in Lagos on Tuesday.

Iwobi will be the new face of DStv Compact, a value for money package that showcases the best football leagues in the world and general entertainment content at the most affordable price.

Managing Director, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said the company is excited to have Iwobi on board even as lovers of football get ready for the new season.

“We are pleased that we are bringing the excitement of the new football season even closer to our customers. Iwobi’s energy and the passion he displays on the pitch is what endears him to fans across the world and as such, makes him a good fit for our brand”, said Ugbe.

He further said that the endorsement is a way the company is showcasing and rewarding African and Nigerian talent in football.

Speaking on his latest brand endorsement, Iwobi, the professional footballer who plays as a forward for Premier League Club, Arsenal and the Nigeria national team said:

READ ALSO Eagles stars drag club to EFCC

“It’s an honour to be an Ambassador for DStv. Their passion for promoting sports is unrivaled across Africa. It has shown over the years that it is committed to bringing the highest quality of sporting programmes and entertainment to millions of Africans.

I’m looking forward to the launch of our first project and the many more to come in the future. I’m thankful to everyone who has made this possible and excited to be part of the DStv family.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Frederik Obasi, Commercial Agent for Alex Iwobi said: “It’s been a pleasure putting this exciting partnership together with MultiChoice. They have demonstrated their commitment to empowering the new generation of African talent.

DStv is a huge platform which gives Alex exposure not just in Nigeria, but the whole of Africa too and we are looking forward to this long term partnership.

With the new football season only a few weeks away, MultiChoice promises to deliver the best football experience on its SuperSport channels live and in HD glory to all DStv and GOtv football fans all over the continent!