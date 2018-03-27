The Sun News
Latest
27th March 2018 - MultiChoice opens first DStv Experience Centre
27th March 2018 - Collapsed road makes life difficult in Lagos community
27th March 2018 - Crude justice
27th March 2018 - UK nerve gas attack: US, EU kick out Russian diplomats
27th March 2018 - North Korean president visits China
27th March 2018 - Sex scandal: US porn actress alleges threat of harm
27th March 2018 - How US rate hike plunges Nigerian markets
27th March 2018 - Union Bank boss, others tutor students on financial literacy
27th March 2018 - Lagos CIBN urges FG to open up critical sectors for investment
27th March 2018 - Buhari: Season of blunders and political point-scoring
Home / Business / MultiChoice opens first DStv Experience Centre

MultiChoice opens first DStv Experience Centre

— 27th March 2018

MultiChoice Nigeria has boosted its service delivery to customers with the launch of the first DStv Experience Centre in Lekki, Lagos. The state-of-the-art centre will serve as an additional touch point for customers to experience DStv’s products and services, get first-hand information on content available on the various DStv packages, resolve queries, renew subscriptions and purchase decoders, among other things.

Speaking on the launch, General Manager, Marketing and Sales, MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho, said, “we are taking customer satisfaction to the next level by bringing the DStv experience to the doorsteps of customers in and around the area. This centre joins the growing list of physical touch points we have across the country.”

Mabutho said this is a first of its kind video entertainment centre that will change the way customers interact with the pay TV brand. “This is one of the ways we are reshaping our business to respond to the needs of our customers. We have created a digital environment where our customers can fully immerse themselves in our products and services. Customers who walk into the centre can now experience live demonstrations of our mobile application, DStv Now, BoxOffice and DStv Catch Up,” he said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MultiChoice opens first DStv Experience Centre

— 27th March 2018

MultiChoice Nigeria has boosted its service delivery to customers with the launch of the first DStv Experience Centre in Lekki, Lagos. The state-of-the-art centre will serve as an additional touch point for customers to experience DStv’s products and services, get first-hand information on content available on the various DStv packages, resolve queries, renew subscriptions and…

  • How US rate hike plunges Nigerian markets

    — 27th March 2018

    Omodele Adigun The saying, “when America sneezes, the whole world catches cold”, might have proved true for Nigeria as the raise in interest rate to 1.75 per cent by the US Federal Reserve has spooked the local financial markets and opened opportunities for savvy investors. This might be in line with market expectations and predictions…

  • Union Bank boss, others tutor students on financial literacy

    — 27th March 2018

    Union Bank recently tutored over 3000 students from 30 secondary schools across the Country as part of activities to mark this year’s Global Money Week and Financial Literacy Day (FLD) based on the theme ‘Money Matters Matter’. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Bank, Emeka Emuwa, accompanied by the Executive Director, Commercial Banking, Adekunle…

  • Lagos CIBN urges FG to open up critical sectors for investment

    — 27th March 2018

    …Raises income to N15m  Omodele Adigun The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Lagos State branch, has urged the Federal Government to open up critical sectors of the economy for  investment just as it has jacked up its earnings by 50 per cent. According to its Chairman, Mr  Kola Abdul, this is to help…

  • Switzerland: Buhari signs MoU on return of illegal assets

    — 27th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Swiss government and International Development Association on the Return, Monitoring and Management of Illegally-Acquired Assets Confiscated by Switzerland. The president also signed an Instrument of Ratification of the Agreement between Nigeria and Singapore, for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share