Mugabe’s aide forms new political party

• Gets ex-president’s backing

A retired Zimbabwean general and acolyte of ex-president Robert Mugabe who quit Zimbabwe’s ruling party, ZANU-PF to protest the removal of Mugabe has formed a political party to challenge President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the polls later this year.

Ambrose Mutinhiri, a veteran of the 1970s war against white minority rule, met Mugabe on Sunday before announcing he had formed an opposition party named the National Patriotic Front (NFP) .

Mutinhiri had resigned from parliament on Friday, citing the military intervention that pressured 94-year-old Mugabe into stepping down in November as his reason for cutting ties with the ruling ZANU-PF party. State media reported yesterday that Mutinhiri’s party had Mugabe’s backing. The party said it was sympathetic to Mugabe, posting a picture of Mutinhiri with Mugabe.

