Mugabe says he will preside over ZANU-PF conference

Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN) Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe declined to mention he was stepping down following ultimatum by Zimbabwe’s ruling party, ZANU-PF which expelled him as its chief and set a Monday deadline for the leader to end his presidency after nearly four decades of rule.

Mugabe surrounded by military chiefs and top politicians in the country said he will preside of the conference of ZANU-PF scheduled for December.

Members of Mugabe’s ZANU-PF party, which he co-founded to usher his country into independence, voted the 93-year-old President out on Sunday and said if he didn’t announce his resignation by midday on Monday, they would move to impeach him in Parliament.

They anointed Emmerson Mnangagwa, the former vice president fired by Mugabe earlier this month, as new party leader.

Removing Mugabe as party leader does not dethrone him as Zimbabwe’s President, but it is a clear indication that if parliament holds a vote on his future, they will have the numbers to impeach him.