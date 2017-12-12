The Sun News
Latest
12th December 2017 - Mugabe flies to Singapore for medical checks
12th December 2017 - Presidency begins consultations to end farmers – herdsmen conflicts
12th December 2017 - Electricity generation hits 7,000mw, but 2,000mw idle
12th December 2017 - Israel intercepts rocket launched from Gaza, responds with tanks
12th December 2017 - NAFDAC calls for join fight against unwholesome, unregistered products
12th December 2017 - NTIC develops young talents in Science, Art Fair 
12th December 2017 - 11 children injured in Vietnam school collapse
12th December 2017 - Ukraine authorities to appeal Saakashvili’s release
12th December 2017 - Over 180,000 residence, labor violators arrested across Saudi Arabia
12th December 2017 - Car bomb kills journalist in Somali capital
Home / World News / Mugabe flies to Singapore for medical checks

Mugabe flies to Singapore for medical checks

— 12th December 2017

Former president of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe has left the country for medical checks in Singapore, his first foreign travel since the army forced him from office in November, a state security official said on Tuesday.

The 93-year-old, who ruled the southern African nation for 37 years, resigned after the army and his ruling ZANU-PF party turned against him when it became clear that his 52-year-old wife, Grace, was being groomed as his successor.

Until recently, Mugabe had a reputation for extensive and expensive international travel, including regular medical trips to Singapore, a source of public anger among his impoverished citizens.

The official said he left Harare with Grace and aides on Monday evening, the official said.

He is expected to make a stop-over in Malaysia, where his daughter, Bona, is expecting a second child.

“He has gone for a routine medical trip to Singapore,” said the official, who has organised Mugabe’s security protection but who is not authorised to speak to the media.

“He was due for a check-up but events of the last few weeks made it impossible for him to travel.”

The trip means Mugabe will not be in Zimbabwe when ZANU-PF endorses President Emmerson Mnangagwa as its leader and presidential candidate for 2018 elections during a one-day special congress on Friday.

The security official would not say how Mugabe was traveling although the privately owned NewsDay newspaper said he was on a state-owned Air Zimbabwe plane.

Mugabe was granted immunity from prosecution and assured of his safety under his resignation deal, a source of frustration to many Zimbabweans who accused him of looting state coffers and destroying the economy during his time in power.

Another government official told Reuters in November that Mugabe had been due to travel to Singapore on Nov. 16 but was unable to leave because the military had confined him to his private home the previous day.

George Charamba, a senior information ministry official, declined to comment.

Under Zimbabwe’s Presidential Pension and Retirement Benefits Act, a former head of state is entitled to perks including limited foreign travel and medical insurance.

“These are very standard features of a retired president,” another government official said, trying to head off any controversy.

“You are making a storm out of nothing.” (NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Presidency begins consultations to end farmers – herdsmen conflicts

— 12th December 2017

The Federal Government has opened nationwide consultations with opinion leaders towards ending incessant farmers – herdsmen conflict. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo opened the dialogue with the hosting of some traditional rulers from Adamawa at the State House, in Abuja. The meeting was sequel to his visit to Adamawa on December 5, in the wake of…

  • Electricity generation hits 7,000mw, but 2,000mw idle

    — 12th December 2017

    Nigeria’s electricity generation has hit 7,000 megawatts, the highest in the history of Nigeria, but a large proportion of the generation is idle. Reports say that only 5,000 megawatts had been utilised, leaving 2,000 megawatts idle. Mr Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, complained that only a part of the generation had…

  • NAFDAC calls for join fight against unwholesome, unregistered products

    — 12th December 2017

    The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has urged critical stakeholders to join the organisation in the fight against counterfeit, adulterated and unregistered products, especially in the South-East of the country. The South-East Zonal Co-ordinator of NAFDAC, Mr Fori Tatama, gave the advice in an interview, on Tuesday, in Enugu. “We want…

  • Nigeria urges peaceful resolution of Israel-Palestinian conflict

    — 12th December 2017

    Nigeria has called for the peaceful resolution of the protracted conflicts between Israel and Palestinian, saying it is greatly concerned about the situation in many parts of the Middle East. Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs,Amb. Olukunle Bamgbose, delivered  Nigeria’s statement at the UN General Assembly ‘Debate on Question of Palestine and the Situation in…

  • Oil price jumps above $65

    — 12th December 2017

    Brent crude oil prices jumped above $65 per barrel after the shutdown of the Forties North Sea pipeline knocked out significant supplies from a market that was already tightening due to OPEC-led production cuts. Brent crude futures on Tuesday, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $ 65.07 dollars a barrel at 0211 GMT….

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share