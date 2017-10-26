The Sun News
Latest
26th October 2017 - Mugabe bans west-funded NGOs from observing 2018 elections
26th October 2017 - Navy launches Op. OCTOPUS GRIP in Bayelsa, Delta
26th October 2017 - APC chieftain to southern govs: Devolution of power, least of our problems
26th October 2017 - U.S National Archives to release classified JFK assassination files
26th October 2017 - Muhammad takes over from Oyebade as GOC 1 Div
26th October 2017 - LASTMA vows to clampdown on motorists plying one-way along Airport Road
26th October 2017 - Kenya: Protesters shot dead in repeat presidential vote chaos
26th October 2017 - Kaduna govt. to recruit 25,000 teachers
26th October 2017 - Maina’s return: We did our best – Magu
26th October 2017 - 2019: Group begs APC, PDP, others to pick guber candidates from Ogun West
Home / World News / Mugabe bans west-funded NGOs from observing 2018 elections

Mugabe bans west-funded NGOs from observing 2018 elections

— 26th October 2017

President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe has banned the west-funded non-governmental organisations from observing the 2018 elections.

This was not the first time that the country had barred Western organisations from observing elections, accusing them of harboring sinister intentions to promote regime change.

“We don’t need them. We are saying no. We are going to have elections in 2018 and we are going to say no to the whites.

“We don’t mind their diplomats participating but the NGOs, no. We don’t want them at all,” he told journalists from Chinese media organisations.

He accused such NGOs of meddling in the Kenyan elections, saying they had influenced opposition leader Raila Odinga to boycott the polls.

“They want to work with opposition parties all the time. In other words they don’t have that impartiality of mind and judgment,” Mugabe said.

The statement will likely draw criticism from opposition parties in Zimbabwe which have always called for Western countries and organisations to observe elections to ensure that they are credible, free and fair. (NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Navy launches Op. OCTOPUS GRIP in Bayelsa, Delta

— 26th October 2017

The Flag Officer Commanding, (FOC), Central Naval Command, (CNC), Rear Adm. Bello Al-hassan, said the command would soon commence riverine and sea exercises, code named “OCTOPUS GRIP,’’ in Bayelsa and Delta states. Al-hassan, who said this on Thursday while addressing a news conference in Yenagoa, said that the exercise was expected to last from October…

  • APC chieftain to southern govs: Devolution of power, least of our problems

    — 26th October 2017

    From: Zika Bobby An All Progressives Congress, (APC) chieftain in Enugu State, Prince Mathew Agu, has expressed disappointment on the resolution of the Southern Governors Forum that met, in Lagos, on Monday. Agu said rather than come out with solution to youths unemployment, increase in crime and other compelling national issues, the governors chose to…

  • Muhammad takes over from Oyebade as GOC 1 Div

    — 26th October 2017

    Maj.- Gen. Muhammad Muhammad, on Thursday, assumed duty as General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, Nigerian Army, in Kaduna. Gen. Muhammad took over from Maj.-Gen. Adeniyi Oyebade, who was redeployed as Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA). Before his current appointment, Gen. Muhammad was the Chief of Army Standards and Evaluation at the Army headquarters. In a…

  • LASTMA vows to clampdown on motorists plying one-way along Airport Road

    — 26th October 2017

    The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), on Thursday, warned stakeholders in the aviation sector and members of the public to henceforth desist from flouting the State Traffic Law with regard to plying one way on Airport Road, failure of which appropriate provisions of the law would apply. Speaking during a joint enforcement carried out…

  • Kenya: Protesters shot dead in repeat presidential vote chaos

    — 26th October 2017

    At least one person has died and five others admitted to various hospitals in opposition strongholds of Kisumu and Migori in western Kenya following clashes between rioters and police on polling day. Four of seven victims admitted at Kisumu’s referral hospital have gunshot wounds. The victims claim they were dragged out of their houses and…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share