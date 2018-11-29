Last week, I began a series on power which was to be in two parts. The first part focused on the over 40 years of epileptic POWER supply our nation has endured mostly due to a lack of effective leadership. I opined that the fight against corruption could not be won in darkness because light everywhere will take people away from poverty and enable Nigeria become once again a member of the League of Nations.

This week, I will continue the engagement I started last week with ‘we’ the people of this country on

the issue of power. Today’s column however will be about a different kind of power. Taking from my 4th book, “hunger for power” which was launched to commemorate my 80th birthday; I refer to power as a whole multitude of things, from influence to impact; ambition to change.

When people hear ‘power’ they think immediately of position or an office but power is a range of different things. Power is many things to many people. It is like fire. On one hand, it can give you light while on the other hand, it can burn you. It can cook you a meal to perfection or it can raze your house completely leaving only ashes behind. It can purify gold and can just as easily calcify a human being.

However, what fascinates me about power is what it does, its ability to change lives, influence outcomes, and sometimes destroy destinies. That fascination is what birthed my book and inspired the writing of this article; a deep desire to make sense of all this and gain a little insight into the origins and workings and impact of power on men and women, people and nations.

I remember an advert I saw many years ago for Pirelli Tyres. It was a simple Ad but it packed a punch.

It said simply: ‘Power Is Nothing without Control.’ That Ad, which featured legendary Olympian, Carl Lewis, made it to the front pages of newspapers across the globe, won many awards, and was even included in a book – ‘The 100 Best Posters of the Century’. It was to put mildly, a powerful Advert.

In ancient Greece, fire was regarded as the most potent symbol of power and that was why when Prometheus approached Zeus and asked to be allowed to take fire to the people Zeus refused. Consumed by his belief that fire would make men happier and change the course of their lives, Prometheus stole fire from Mount Olympus and gave it to men. Then he paid dearly for his action.

This has been the lot of many men for centuries, men who hankering after power have sought it with all

the resources at their disposal only to destroy lives and careers along the way of their mad quest for power. Think about them; Genghis Khan, Napoleon Bonaparte, Adolf Hitler, Idi Amin Dada, Saddam Hussein, Muammar Gaddafi and many others still living even in our country, Nigeria. They sought power, they obtained it and it destroyed them but not just them alone.