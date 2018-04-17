The Sun News
Latest
17th April 2018 - MTN’ll list on Stock Exchange this year –Dambatta
17th April 2018 - 9mobile: We’ll sell to competent, financially stable bidder –NCC
17th April 2018 - Account default: NSE slams N46.1m fine on African Alliance
17th April 2018 - Nigeria now dumping ground for fake spareparts – NADDC DG
17th April 2018 - Kenya Airways blames labour for sack of 24 Nigerian staff
17th April 2018 - CBN: Cheap loans to small businesses’ll cage jobless rate
17th April 2018 - LSETF launches loan tracking website
17th April 2018 - UBA joins stock exchange Premium Board
17th April 2018 - Why investors shun Nigerian airports –ICAO
17th April 2018 - Get rich with mobile money business
Home / Business / MTN’ll list on Stock Exchange this year –Dambatta
MTN

MTN’ll list on Stock Exchange this year –Dambatta

— 17th April 2018

Amechi Ogbonna

Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Dambatta, Monday, affirmed that MTN Nigeria would formally list on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in 2018 despite  the challenges trailing the decision.

Speaking at a media stakeholders meeting in Lagos, Dambatta, said the listing of the company on the Nigerian bourse was part of the agreement reached with the telecommunications services provider during negotiations for the debt forbearance granted it when it breached laws bordering on deactivation of unregistered sims.

He said, “we reached an agreement with MTN that listing on the NSE was part of the deal. We know they are listing this year but if they don’t, we would also write to remind them. We will not sit down and watch until they are listed. And going forward also, we will ask for their detailed plans for achieving the listing.”

The NCC boss also charged other stakeholders to further find out from the company what the challenges are to ascertain why it is yet to list.

MTN Group, a multi-national telecoms company based in Johannesburg, South Africa, was handed down a $5.2 billion fine by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the NCC in 2015. The Commission exercised Section 20(1) of the Telephone Subscribers Regulation (TSR) law on MTN for not meeting the deadline set up by the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) for disconnecting the Subscribers Identification Modules (SIM), with improper registration. The compliance audit carried out by NCC on MTN network revealed unregistered 5.2 million customers’ lines were not deactivated. This led to NCC slamming MTN a fine of $1000 for each unregistered SIM, which amounted to $5.2 billion. This was, however, slashed to $3.4 billion in December 2015 after negotiations in addition to other concessions aimed at encouraging the company to continue its operations in Nigeria.

But following delays in getting the listing on the exchange consumated, Nigerian stakeholders became rather apprehensive that the decision to give local investors an opportunity to buy into the company was unnecessarily being delayed with a lot of foot-dragging both on the side of the company and regulators, raising fears the agreement may eventually be dumped.

It was, however, believed that MTN board members which met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo over the proposed IPO listing on NSE may have come to douse that suspension.

The meeting was part of the company’s strategic sessions in Nigeria to underscore its commitment to the country as well as finalise a partnership with Ecobank Group on the provision of mobile financial services across Africa, according to a source privy to the meetings.

The delegation that visited Osinbajo at Aso Rock Villa included Phuthuma Nhleko, Chairman, MTN Group; Rob Shuter, Group Chief Executive Officer, and Pascal Dozie, Board Chairman, MTN Nigeria.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MTN

MTN’ll list on Stock Exchange this year –Dambatta

— 17th April 2018

Amechi Ogbonna Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Dambatta, Monday, affirmed that MTN Nigeria would formally list on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in 2018 despite  the challenges trailing the decision. Speaking at a media stakeholders meeting in Lagos, Dambatta, said the listing of the company on the Nigerian bourse…

  • Teleology

    9mobile: We’ll sell to competent, financially stable bidder –NCC

    — 17th April 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said that the licence, operations and spectrum in possession of 9mobile can only be transferred to a preferred bidder, Teleology Holding only after the conclusion of its technical capability. The Executive Vice Chairman  (EVC) of NCC, Umar Garba Danbatta, who disclosed this yesterday in Lagos at the interactive…

  • NSE

    Account default: NSE slams N46.1m fine on African Alliance

    — 17th April 2018

    …Records N-21bn negative reserve Maduka Nweke For not living up to the listing requirements of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) rules of accounts submission, African Alliance Plc, one of the underwriting firms in the country has been fined N46.1 million by the Nigerian bourse. The report which was sourced from NSE 2018 X-Compliance that totaled N46.1…

  • NADDC

    Nigeria now dumping ground for fake spareparts – NADDC DG

    — 17th April 2018

    Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja Director General, National Automotive Design Development Council (NADDC), Mr. Jelina Aliu, has lamented that the country has become a dumping ground for fake imported substandard spareparts for vehicles. Aliu, who raised the alarm over the weekend while speaking with the media in Abuja, wondered why most of these motor companies should not…

  • Kenya Airways blames labour for sack of 24 Nigerian staff

    — 17th April 2018

    Louis Ibah Kenya Airways is blaming the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) for the sack of 24 of its Nigerian workers saying the labour union had failed to take pro-active steps to protect the local staff when it notified of its intention to render the workers redundant. A document made available to Daily…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share