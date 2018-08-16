– The Sun News
Latest
16th August 2018 - MTN signs N200bn medium term loan facility with 12 banks
16th August 2018 - ESTHER EDET 07035120125
16th August 2018 - Result of incompetence
16th August 2018 - Lagos APC: How I survived power play, intrigues – Ajomale
16th August 2018 - Victor Moses quits Super Eagles @ 27
16th August 2018 - Messi eyes Champions League glory 
15th August 2018 - NIMASA trains 2,337 seafarers to boost maritime sector – Peterside
15th August 2018 - Ex-President Lula of Brazil set to register as presidential candidate from jail
15th August 2018 - FG appoints Adeosun board chairman of Nigerian Bulk Trading Company
15th August 2018 - Cleric predicts Saraki’ll win 2019 presidential election
Home / Business / Cover / MTN signs N200bn medium term loan facility with 12 banks
MTN LOAN FACILITY

MTN signs N200bn medium term loan facility with 12 banks

— 16th August 2018

“The signing of this loan facility is a major landmark in our expansion programme in which we are making significant investments…”

Chinenye Anuforo

MTN Nigeria yesterday, signed a seven-year N200 billion medium term loan facility with a consortium of 12 banks.

The loan agreement, which was formally signed in Lagos, will enable MTN to fund its capital expenditure and working capital along with evolving business opportunities.

READ ALSO: MTN to list on NSE by May 2019 – Danbatta

Speaking at the signing, the Chairman of MTN, Pascal Dozie, said the company has been in the country for 17 years and the experience has been great with different innovations from the company.

Dozie, who was represented by Gbenga Oyebode, stated that MTN would not have been what it is today without the support of the banks, adding that despite pressures the banks face in terms of credit, the company still enjoys their support and “this is commendable”, he said.

For his part, Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, Ferdi Moolman, expressed enthusiasm at the completion of the agreement, saying it signposts the firm’s commitment to and confidence in Nigeria and the strength of the strategic collaboration between it and local financial institutions that will help deepen and broaden the provision of ICT services in Nigeria.

“The signing of this loan facility is a major landmark in our expansion programme in which we are making significant investments. The facility will enable us evolve the network to deliver convergent and superior quality, drive voice capacity expansion and data service penetration, maintain optimal capital structure and funding level that support growth and expansion.

“This would make it possible for people to connect to each other across the world, find and share information and ideas, create and access new digital services and reinvent old services. This partnership puts in place infrastructure that empowers commerce, industry and provision of public services,” Moolman said.

He lauded the participating financial institutions for staying committed to MTN, stressing that the loan syndication showcases the strength of the Nigerian financial institutions and their confidence in MTN’s visions, as well as both parties’ ability to stimulate significant economic growth.

The facility is structured with a two-year moratorium and a repayment plan of five years and is denominated in naira. It is provided by a syndicate of banks including Citibank Nigeria, Diamond Bank, Ecobank, Fidelity Bank Plc and First Bank.

Others are FCMB, FSDH Merchant Bank, Rand Merchant Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Stanbic IBTC, UBA Plc and Union Bank.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MTN LOAN FACILITY

MTN signs N200bn medium term loan facility with 12 banks

— 16th August 2018

“The signing of this loan facility is a major landmark in our expansion programme in which we are making significant investments…” Chinenye Anuforo MTN Nigeria yesterday, signed a seven-year N200 billion medium term loan facility with a consortium of 12 banks. The loan agreement, which was formally signed in Lagos, will enable MTN to fund…

  • AJOMALE - POWER PLAY

    Lagos APC: How I survived power play, intrigues – Ajomale

    — 16th August 2018

    There is always power play everywhere. Even in churches, there is power play. But l know how to play my game… Omoniyi Salaudeen Chief Henry Ajomale is the immediate past chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview, he relives experience of his political journey along with…

  • VICTOR MOSES

    Victor Moses quits Super Eagles @ 27

    — 16th August 2018

    Victor Moses has retired from international football at the age of just 27. The Nigerian winger/wing-back announced his decision on Wednesday, having had a few months to reflect on the country’s World Cup campaign. Moses represented his nation at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups Nigeria were eliminated at the group stage in Russia after…

  • NIMASA

    NIMASA trains 2,337 seafarers to boost maritime sector – Peterside

    — 15th August 2018

    NAN The Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) on Wednesday said it had trained 2,337 Nigerians as seafarers to enhance the performance of the maritime industry. Dr Dakuku Peterside, the Director-General of NIMASA, said the aim was to empower them with the sea time experience required by the industry players before engaging them in…

  • bulk

    FG appoints Adeosun board chairman of Nigerian Bulk Trading Company

    — 15th August 2018

    NAN The Federal Government has announced the appointment of the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun as the Chairman, Board of Directors of Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET). The Director of Information, Federal Ministry of Finance, Mr Hassan Dodo in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said that the appointment was approved by the…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share