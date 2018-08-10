Danbatta said the five infrastructure companies which hold licenses to drive broadband penetration across Nigeria will enjoy N23 billion subsidy Chinwendu Obienyi (with agency report) The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has said that MTN must list on Nigerian Stock Exchange on or before May 2019 as contained in the agreement over the 2015 fine settlement between it and the telecom company. READ ALSO: Iran: US sanctions complicates MTN’s effort to repatriate 2018 profit Speaking in an interactive session with newsmen in his office in Abuja recently, Danbatta also said the five infrastructure companies (Infracos), which hold licenses to drive the broadband penetration across Nigeria, will enjoy N23 billion subsidy as soon as they start rollout.

He said the maximum target of 30 per cent would have been a reality by now had other stakeholders worked as hard as NCC, adding that the Commission’s subsidy payment was part of ways NCC devised to surmount the challenges bedevilling broadband penetration in the country. READ ALSO: Nigeria Internet users decrease in June – NCC This is to further deepen and increase the level of the country’s broadband penetration which will, in turn, improve the economy, he said.

“There is more to achieving the maximum target of 30 per cent broadband penetration by 2018 ending. But let me say without fear of contradiction that we have so far surpassed the minimum target of penetration; we are presently at 22 per cent, according to the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), and we are doing everything within our power to make the penetration more ubiquitous,” Danbatta stated.