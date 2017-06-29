Mrs. Tourism United Nations unveils foundation

By Emeka Anokwuru

The outgoing Mrs. Tourism United Nations World, Ebele Enemchukwu, plans to unveil W.A.B.I.O. Foundation as a vehicle to sustain her campaign for girl child rights and breast cancer awareness for women.

The Women Are Beautiful Inside Out (WABIO) Foundation is a registered non-governmental organisation through which the founder, Enemchukwu, has set out to remind women as well as the girl child that they can be all they want to be in life, irrespective of marital or birth status.

She said, “Having our focus on women empowerment and improving maternal health, our defined target groups are single or married women and girls who have had children, either of their own volition or otherwise. This way, we constantly contribute at creating an improved society made up of more confident and independent women who distinguish themselves in their chosen career.

“For this unveiling, we desire to emphasize breast cancer awareness among the womenfolk, especially the underprivileged, thereby expanding on our 2016 efforts, as the issue is still very much with us.”

The foundation would be working with health professionals “to begin periodic counseling, screening, and continue with the next phase, distribution of testing kits to 5,000 women. This will be followed by a robust M&E framework for compliance and feedback until we win the ignorance war.”

With Enemchukwu’s reign as a beauty queen coming to a successful end in July, the WABIO Foundation is the vehicle on which future charity projects shall run, but with greater focus on women and the girl child.

Keynote speaker at the upcoming launch, Dr. Eke Grace Ngozi, would deliver a paper on “Understanding Breast Cancer,” during the event billed to hold at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, on June 29, 2017, by 10am under the chairmanship of Sen. Florence Ita-Giwa.