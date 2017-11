From: FRED ITUA, Abuja

The burial of Hajiya Yelwa Mohammed Danjuma Goje, the late wife of the former governor of Gombe State, Sen. Danjuma Goje, earlier scheduled for today has been postponed to Saturday.

The family said the postponement was due to airspace clearance of the remains of the deceased who died on Monday at a hospital in the United States of America.

“The postponement was due to airspace clearance, but the burial will take place tomorrow Saturday 4th, same time and venue,” the family said.

The family in a statement by Ahmad Mohammed Goje, had yesterday, said the burial would take place in Gombe at the Emir’s Palace by 2:00.pm.