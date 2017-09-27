The Sun News
Latest
27th September 2017 - Mrs. Folarin’s herbs relieve me of 45-year malaria Ordeal
27th September 2017 - The reality of demons among men
27th September 2017 - Legality of ‘special courts’ for corruption cases
27th September 2017 - Caging the demagogues in our political space
27th September 2017 - Agenda for youths and women in governance
27th September 2017 - Resuscitating Nigeria’s tourism industry
27th September 2017 - Creation of ‘special courts’ for corruption cases
27th September 2017 - An expert’s warning: Man must not live by bread at all
27th September 2017 - Excitement, as Satellite Rotary Club installs president
27th September 2017 - Church group donates building to deaf congregants
Home / Columns / Mrs. Folarin’s herbs relieve me of 45-year malaria Ordeal

Mrs. Folarin’s herbs relieve me of 45-year malaria Ordeal

— 27th September 2017

Malaria, which the dictionary defines as recurrent fever or fever recurring or happening repeatedly, and a disease caused by mosquito bite, has been my major health problem since 1972. Indeed, it has been my only worry since diabetes which I was diagnosed with in 1992 was cured in 2002. I have had typhoid only once in my life, and that was about two years ago.

In other words, fever, which is abnormally high body temperature and its attendant discomforts, which include headache or migraine, irritable feelings and at times shivering, which I have constantly suffered from in the last 45 years has been my most enduring illness. My situation has been such that for four – and – a – half decades now, I have been taking orthodox medicines every week for three days, and at times along with injections.

In fact, I would have been on modern drugs for malaria twice a week, if not that I have been supplementing them with herbal drink prepared for me by alternative doctors or bought from hawkers, which I take in the remaining four days of the week.

I have mosquito nets in all the windows in my house and sleep under mosquito – treated – net. But I have perennial malaria because I belong to the few in the AA genotype blood group who are vulnerable to malaria. As a result, once I am bitten by mosquito when in the living – room at home or elsewhere, I must have fever immediately. Genotype is a term coined from gene – type by Danish botanist, physiologist and geneticist Wilhelm Johannsen in 1903.

Since artesunate and other drugs prescribed by orthodox doctors did not have effect on my malaria, I have on my own for about twenty years now, resorted to taking chloroquine tablets which are the only ones that have a little impact in my treatment of fever. But as a result of the unavailability of chloroquine tablets and quinine drink of old, I have in the last four years been buying the drug called 2 – 2 – 1.

It is a chloroquine – type of medicine given the name because two tablets are taken on the first day, two on the second day and one on the third day. Since chloroquine is said to cause eye problem, I believe I have not had bad sight or gone blind because for 25 years or so now, I have been seeing an ophthalmologist every three months for a test and using twice a day (at exactly 12 hours interval) the eye drops recommended for the treatment of my glaucoma.

It was Monday, September 4 that I began taking the herbal drink Mrs. Folarin prepared for treating my malaria, and for the first time in 45 years I have not taken orthodox medicine in one week. Indeed, as of today Wednesday, September 27, it is now 28 days that I last took 2 – 2 – 1 tablets, which was on August 30. I still have seven days to complete the one month she said I should take the herbal drink for, which means until October 4. In other words, within a week Mrs. Folarin’s herbal drink had effect on my malaria.

I see two reasons for the difference in her malaria herbal medicine and those prepared for me by other alternative doctors in the last 45 years. The first is that hers might have one or more ingredients than those of the others. The other could be the difference in the number of times a day and the period recommended for taking the drink.

The other herbalists said I should take their medicine twice a day (morning and night) for a week or a week – and – a – half. Whereas Mrs. Folarin told me to take hers thrice a day for a month, that is for 30 or 31 days. She also said once I warmed the drink on fire in the morning that I do not have to do so again to take it in the afternoon and at night. Her colleagues did not give me such an explanation and as a result, I used to warm the drink anytime I wanted to take it.

But do not get me wrong! I am not saying that Mrs. Folarin’s herbal medicine has cured my fever for – all – time and made me invulnerable to malaria disease forever. The point I have made is that her herbs have been effective with my fever that for a month now I have had no cause to take orthodox drugs. Something I used to do every week before she gave me her herbal drink.

To be continued next week Wednesday

 

Dr. Kolade, admirable leader of utmost integrity (4)— Alex Nwokedi’s issue (3)

I was very happy and proud of Dr. Christopher Kolade as the type of boss and leader needed in the media with what he said that day he came to the editorial board meeting of the News and Current Affairs Division. After being briefed of Mr. Nwokedi’s visit and that it was what led to the changes in the unprofessional news talks he had been hearing in the last one week, he expressed disappointment at the way Mr. Akpan Harrison, the Acting Assistant Director of News and Current Affairs (ADNCA), handled the affair.

Dr. Kolade said he should have reported the matter to his immediate boss, Mr. Horatio Agedah, the Director of News and Current Affairs (DNCA), so that he could have informed him about the development. He said he did not believe General Obasanjo sent Nwokedi because if the Head of State had objection to a programme broadcast by the corporation, it was him the Director – General he would have sent him to. Or told to come and see him at Dodan Barracks, the seat of the Federal Military Government at the time.

Dr. Kolade told Harrison that he must not hear unprofessional and unscholarly news talks broadcast again on both Radio Nigeria and the Voice of Nigeria, the external service of the corporation. He said if Nwokedi or anyone came from the office of the Head of State, the person should be directed to see him the Director -General.

Making such a statement at such an open forum was a great act of courage by Dr. Kolade. Because in a country where tribalism was prevalent, as it still remains till today, he knew that whatever he said that day would be relayed to Nwokedi, and maybe brought to the notice of General Obasanjo. As a result, a weak leader not given to upholding professionalism would have told Harrison to see him in his office after the meeting and given him the instruction privately.

Sad to say that when Dr. Kolade went on voluntary retirement the following year, in April 1978 his successor, Mr. George Bako, the Head of the Engineering Department of the corporation proved a disappointing leader in professional integrity and editorial matters.

For continuation next week Wednesday

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Why MPC retained rates for 6th time –Emefiele

— 27th September 2017

From Uche Usim, Abuja Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, yesterday, gave reasons why the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), retained all the key economic parameters for the sixth consecutive time after yesterday meeting in Abuja.  The committee voted (6:1) to maintain the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 14 per cent, Cash Reserve…

  • Oando/Ansbury shareholder controversy: Reps give SEC 2 weeks to conclude investigation

    — 27th September 2017

    From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja The House of Representatives Committee on Capital Market and Institutions has granted the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) leave to investigate the tussle between Oando Oil Plc and Ansbury Investment over share value and ownership structure in the company.  This was sequel to the disclosure by SEC Director General, Munir Gwarzo,…

  • FG releases details of N336bn Q1 capital funds

    — 27th September 2017

    The Federal Government yesterday disclosed it released N336 billion as first quarter 2017 capital expenditure for federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).  A statement from the Finance Ministry, said that the balance of N14 billion was being processed, pending resolution of some formalities within the agencies concerned. According to the statement, the Ministry of Power, Works and…

  • Create corruption-free business environment, Motte urges Nigerian govt

    — 27th September 2017

    By Chinwendu Obienyi In the light of its exit from recession, the Area Sales Manager, Heinzel Group, Antoine Motte, has urged the Federal Government to create a more corruption-free business environment to ensure the economy attracts more investors. Speaking during a business visit to Daily Sun, Motte said that corruption is everywhere but has eaten…

  • Blue Diamond celebrates 22 years in global business

    — 27th September 2017

    Chief Executive Officer of Blue Diamond Logistics Worldwide,  Mr. Festus Uzoma Mbisiogu, has said the company aims to be among the top 10 logistics firms in the world. Speaking as part of the 22nd anniversary of the company, Mbisiogu,  who left the country to join the team across the globe, thanked God for sustaining the…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share