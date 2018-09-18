– The Sun News
ISSUES

Mrs Buhari reiterates commitment to women issues

— 18th September 2018

NAN

The Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari on Tuesday said she would support any issue that seeks to promote the development and well being of women in the country.

Mrs Buhari made the remarks in Kaduna at the 55th Anniversary of the formation of Jam’iyar Matan Arewa, a socio-political movement of women in Northern Nigeria that started in 1963.

The president’s wife, who was represented by wife of Nasarawa State Governor, Mairo Almakura, said women deserve every support to attain their potentials in life and to contribute to national growth and development.

According to her, the anniversary would galvanise the group to undertake programmes that would add value to the lives of women in the North.

READ ALSO Post-harvest losses: Gov. Ortom seeks World Bank’s support

Mrs Buhari pledged to support any laudable initiative by the group and other women organisations nationwide to promote women engagement in politics, economy, commerce, education and all other aspects of life.

Earlier, Aishatu Sadauki, chairperson of the committee set up to resuscitate the Jam’iyar Matan Arewa, said their aim was to come up with women-centered programmes that would meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She said that their focus would be in reducing poverty and hunger and ensuring universal health coverage and sustainable environment.

She explained that the aim of the group is to promote togetherness, improve living standards of members and encourage self help.

“Our mission is to unite Northern Nigeria Women and make better their lives by encouraging poverty eradication, healthy lifestyle through economic empowerment.”

Also speaking, wife of Niger state governor, Hajiya Amina Bello, who is also the vice chairperson of Northern governors wives forum, pledged support to the group and all women in the region “until their voices are heard.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that wives of the governors of Sokoto, Katsina, Taraba, Zamfara and Kebbi were also present at the event.

