The Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has reaffirmed her commitment and advocacy to reduce the negative effect of maternal and infant mortality in Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement issued by her Director of Information, Mr Suleiman Haruna, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The statement quoted Mrs Buhari, who was represented by wife of former Military Administrator of Katsina State, Mrs Grace Chamah, at a workshop for Reproductive, Maternal, Neonatal, Child Adolescent Health and Nutrition (RMNCAH+N) in Edo.

She called on the wives of state governors to take advantage of the workshop and impact on the lives of women and children in their respective states.

“As wives of governors and chief advocates for Reproductive Maternal Newborn Child Adolescent Health and Nutrition (RMNCAH+N) in your states, you need to be equipped.

“And better informed about the contextual terrains and workable solutions to problems that have contributed to giving us the poor indices in Nigeria,’’ she said.

Mrs Buhari however charged stakeholders to make concerted effort towards reducing the high rate of mortality among women and children.

She said: “No state is free from maternal and child deaths hence the need for stakeholders to take strategic action to check the menace.’’

She reiterated the commitment of her NGO, Aisha Buhari Foundation and Future Assured Programme, to contribute towards accelerating efforts to address Maternal, New born and Child deaths through advocacy and action.

“One of these actions is the training workshop, which has now been held in all the geopolitical zones of the country.

“This advocacy training holding in Benin City is the last of the trainings held in the six geopolitical zones and I hope that the results will reverberate nationwide,” Mrs Buhari said.