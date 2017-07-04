Mrs. Buhari condoles with Maitama Sule family

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has condoled with the family of late Danmasanin Kano, Yusuf Maitama Sule, who died in the early hours of Monday while on admission in Cairo hospital, aged 87.

The condolence message is in a statement by Mrs Buhari’s Director of Information, Suleiman Haruna, on Tuesday in Abuja.

She said “I received with shock, but total submission to the will of Allah, the death of Dr Yusuf Maitama Sule, Danmasanin Kano, a leading light of Nigeria.”

The wife of the president described the late Danmasanin Kano as epitome of humility, moderation, tolerance, patriotism and love.

She said Maitama Sule died at a time when Nigeria needed his wise counseling, noting that “Danmasani availed himself at all times to national causes of cohesion, peace and stability.

“He will be remembered for his stabilising role as an elder statesman and a national example whose life is worthy of commendation and emulation.

“I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Kano State and his family in particular over this sad loss.”

Mrs Buhari, therefore, prayed to Almighty Allah to grant him Aljannatul firdaus and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Meanwhile, the remains of Danmasani would be transported from Egypt to Nigeria on Tuesday and be buried at about 4 p.m. in Kano.

Sule was said to have been flown to an Egyptian hospital on Saturday after doctors at Kano Nasarawa Hospital diagnosed him of pneumonia and chest infection.

Born in Kano in 1929, the late Danmasani attended Shahuci Elementary School in 1937 and Kano Middle School and Kaduna College (now Barewa College) for his secondary education.

He later taught at his alma mater, Kano Middle School and played significant roles in social mobilisation, touring villages with the then Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi throughout the Kano emirate which afforded him the opportunity to carry out health, literacy and tax campaigns.

A politician and diplomat, Sule was elected into Federal House of Representatives in 1954.

In 1958, he was Chief Information Officer to the Kano Native Authority, and in 1959, he was appointed Federal Minister of Mines and Power.

He was a member of Nigeria’s delegation to the Addis Ababa Conference of Independent African States in 1960.

He became Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to UN in 1976 during the tenure of Kurt Waldheim as Secretary-General of the world body.

He was also Federal Commissioner of Public Complaints in 1979 and vied for the ticket of the defunct National Party of Nigeria for the 1979 presidential election, but lost to Alhaji Shehu Shagari.

Sule was assigned as representative of Nigeria’s President to the Lancaster House Talks on Zimbabwe in London and was also counsel to African Leaders on Zimbabwe crisis.

Former President Shehu Shagari appointed him Minister for National Guidance in 1983, a portfolio designed to assist the president in tackling corruption.

When 12 states were created in Nigeria 1967, Sule became Commissioner for Local Government in his native Kano State and later moved to Ministry of Forestry, Co-operatives and Community Development.

He also served the state as Commissioner for Information.

He left a wife and four children. (NAN)