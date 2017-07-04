The Sun News
Latest
4th July 2017 - Mrs. Buhari condoles with Maitama Sule family
4th July 2017 - Hanoi bans motorbikes in city centre from 2030
4th July 2017 - Israeli surveillance drone crashes over Gaza
4th July 2017 - 8, 000’violent’ protesters expected at G20 summit
4th July 2017 - BREAKING: Etisalat Board dissolved over loan fraud
4th July 2017 - BREAKING: Three killed as Badoo Boys strike in Lagos
4th July 2017 - Philippine Supreme Court upholds Duterte’s martial law declaration
4th July 2017 - UN, AU agree to foster stronger relationship
4th July 2017 - Mugabe donates $1m cattle money to AU
4th July 2017 - Ortom gets Peace Award for Anti-Open Grazing law
Home / National / Mrs. Buhari condoles with Maitama Sule family

Mrs. Buhari condoles with Maitama Sule family

— 4th July 2017

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has condoled with the family of late Danmasanin Kano, Yusuf Maitama Sule, who died in the early hours of Monday while on admission in Cairo hospital, aged 87.

The condolence message is in a statement by Mrs Buhari’s Director of Information, Suleiman Haruna, on Tuesday in Abuja.

She said “I received with shock, but total submission to the will of Allah, the death of Dr Yusuf Maitama Sule, Danmasanin Kano, a leading light of Nigeria.”

The wife of the president described the late Danmasanin Kano as epitome of humility, moderation, tolerance, patriotism and love.

She said Maitama Sule died at a time when Nigeria needed his wise counseling, noting that “Danmasani availed himself at all times to national causes of cohesion, peace and stability.

“He will be remembered for his stabilising role as an elder statesman and a national example whose life is worthy of commendation and emulation.

“I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Kano State and his family in particular over this sad loss.”

Mrs Buhari, therefore, prayed to Almighty Allah to grant him Aljannatul firdaus and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Meanwhile, the remains of Danmasani would be transported from Egypt to Nigeria on Tuesday and be buried at about 4 p.m. in Kano.

Sule was said to have been flown to an Egyptian hospital on Saturday after doctors at Kano Nasarawa Hospital diagnosed him of pneumonia and chest infection.

Born in Kano in 1929, the late Danmasani attended Shahuci Elementary School in 1937 and Kano Middle School and Kaduna College (now Barewa College) for his secondary education.

He later taught at his alma mater, Kano Middle School and played significant roles in social mobilisation, touring villages with the then Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi throughout the Kano emirate which afforded him the opportunity to carry out health, literacy and tax campaigns.

A politician and diplomat, Sule was elected into Federal House of Representatives in 1954.

In 1958, he was Chief Information Officer to the Kano Native Authority, and in 1959, he was appointed Federal Minister of Mines and Power.

He was a member of Nigeria’s delegation to the Addis Ababa Conference of Independent African States in 1960.

He became Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to UN in 1976 during the tenure of Kurt Waldheim as Secretary-General of the world body.

He was also Federal Commissioner of Public Complaints in 1979 and vied for the ticket of the defunct National Party of Nigeria for the 1979 presidential election, but lost to Alhaji Shehu Shagari.

Sule was assigned as representative of Nigeria’s President to the Lancaster House Talks on Zimbabwe in London and was also counsel to African Leaders on Zimbabwe crisis.

Former President Shehu Shagari appointed him Minister for National Guidance in 1983, a portfolio designed to assist the president in tackling corruption.

When 12 states were created in Nigeria 1967, Sule became Commissioner for Local Government in his native Kano State and later moved to Ministry of Forestry, Co-operatives and Community Development.

He also served the state as Commissioner for Information.

He left a wife and four children. (NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Mrs. Buhari condoles with Maitama Sule family

— 4th July 2017

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has condoled with the family of late Danmasanin Kano, Yusuf Maitama Sule, who died in the early hours of Monday while on admission in Cairo hospital, aged 87. The condolence message is in a statement by Mrs Buhari’s Director of Information, Suleiman Haruna, on Tuesday in Abuja. She…

Share

  • Hanoi bans motorbikes in city centre from 2030

    — 4th July 2017

    Vietnam’s capital passed a law, on Tuesday, that would ban motorbikes, the city’s dominant form of transportation, from the city centre by 2030, state media reported. Under the new law, which was approved by 91 per cent of the votes of the city’s legislative People’s Council, which is controlled by the ruling Communist Party, motorbikes would…

    Share

  • Israeli surveillance drone crashes over Gaza

    — 4th July 2017

    An Israeli surveillance drone crashed over the Gaza Strip early on Tuesday morning, a military spokesperson said, in the fifth such incident over the past year. The spokesperson said that an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) of Skylark type fell over the Palestinian enclave. “No information was compromised,” the spokesperson said. The reason for the crash…

    Share

  • 8, 000’violent’ protesters expected at G20 summit

    — 4th July 2017

    German security forces expect some 8,000 violent protesters to converge on the northern city of Hamburg this week where Chancellor Angela Merkel will host leaders of the G20 leading economies, Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said, on Tuesday. Some 20,000 police officers will secure the July 7-8 event in Germany’s second-largest city where anti-capitalist protesters…

    Share

  • BREAKING: Etisalat Board dissolved over loan fraud

    — 4th July 2017

    The Board of Etisalat has been dissolved over the recent loan fraud that has rocked the telecommunications company. According to reliable sources, The Chairman of the Board has been named as CBN Director Dr. Okwu Joseph Nnanna Boye Olusanya as CEO, and Funke Ighodaro as CFO. They all resumed this morning. Details later… How I…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share