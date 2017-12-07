The Sun News
Mrs. Azikiwe, Nnia Nwodo, others to grace FUNAI's 2nd convocation

7th December 2017

…As 20 bags first class

From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Eminent Nigerians, including the wife of the first President of Nigeria, Prof. (Mrs) Uche Azikiwe; the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo are expected to attend the 2nd convocation ceremony of the Federal University Ndufu Alike Ikwo (FUNAI), Ebonyi State.

The convocation lecture and ceremony are slated to hold, on Monday, 18th and Tuesday, 19th December, 2017 respectively at the university’s premises.

This was disclosed yesterday by the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Chinedum Nwajiuba, during a pre-convocation press conference held at the Senate Chamber of the institution.

According to him, Prof. Uche Azikiwe would chair the event, while the Ohanaeze leader, Nwodo, would speak on the topic: National Reconciliation and the Role of Universities as the guest lecturer.

“The lecture will be National Reconciliation and the Role of Universities. I think it is something that is very relevant to our condition in Nigeria today and what role the universities can play.

“This year, we have graduated 245 of our students. In Faculty of Basic Medical Science we have 20, Faculty of Science we have 92, Faculty of Humanities 47 and Faculty of Management and Social Sciences we have 86.

“Presently, they are all in the NYSC camp which will end on the 11th of this month. In all, there are 20 of them with first class. And the best graduate for the year is a female from the Department of Computer Science with a CGPA of 4.91” the Vice Chancellor said.

Post Views: 1
