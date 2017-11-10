The Sun News
Latest
10th November 2017 - Mrs. Ambode, Industry minister for women entrepreneurship forum
10th November 2017 - Plateau attack: Igbo vow to resist killing of members
10th November 2017 - Court declares Sen. Ndume’s suspension illegal, orders payment of his salaries, allowances
10th November 2017 - My successor equal to task – UNILAG VC
10th November 2017 - HAPPENING NOW: IPOB members rally in Onitsha
10th November 2017 - Courageous passengers arrest armed robber in Benue
10th November 2017 - Bayelsa Govt. inaugurates direct labour agency to tackle youths unemployment
10th November 2017 - Imo govt. urged to resolve Eziama community autonomous status
10th November 2017 - Anambra polls: Senate INEC c’ttee says Nov. 18 date sacrosanct
10th November 2017 - PDP chair: I’ll return party to people if elected, says Gbenga Daniel
Home / Business / National / Mrs. Ambode, Industry minister for women entrepreneurship forum

Mrs. Ambode, Industry minister for women entrepreneurship forum

— 10th November 2017

African Women Entrepreneurship prograem (AWEP) is organising it’s 2017 annual general meeting (AGM) at De Renaissance Hotel, Ikeja Lago next week.

The event focuses on Creating Sustainable Business Economies and Societies” and will host stakeholders and dignitaries from all over Nigeria.

Guests includes the  Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment Hajia Aisha Abubakar  The keynote address would be delivered  by the Lagos State First Lady, Bolanle Ambode. High level presentations on Export processing, Investing in the Green house, leadership branding and legal issues would take place. This would be followed by an intercative session, goodwill messages and exhibitions.

Panelists that would be discusssing with this large community of women entrepreneurs  include Chizo Malize, Adekunbi Wuraola, Nonye Umuehi, Jimi Banjo, Plethora Opeoluwa, Olawale Olajide  and Wale Ajiboye.

 

AWEP, according to Ora Otaguba, south-west co-ordinator  is an outreach and an engagement  initiative that targets African women entrepreneurs. It promotes business growths and it increases change regionally between people focus on how to trade internationally. It also creates a better business environment and empowers female entrepreneursin their communities.”

 

To imapact on their communities, AWEP members also do threee things,which include building partenership, increase the number of women gaining access to finance as well as help drive the markets. Capacity building is another achievement recorded over the years. by AWEP, “We work a lot with agencies to do this. We also work with individuals, resource person and we are part a coalition of 18 women organisations.” AWEP is an organisation commited to dismantling the obstacles faced by women in business potentials as well as how to utilize the pontentials available. The organisationis the initiative of Mrs Hillary Clinton and it aims at supporting economic growth in sub-sahara Africa. The AWEP initiative further advances the policy guidance on promoting gender equality through economuic and civic participation in the African region.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Mrs. Ambode, Industry minister for women entrepreneurship forum

— 10th November 2017

African Women Entrepreneurship prograem (AWEP) is organising it’s 2017 annual general meeting (AGM) at De Renaissance Hotel, Ikeja Lago next week. The event focuses on Creating Sustainable Business Economies and Societies” and will host stakeholders and dignitaries from all over Nigeria. Guests includes the  Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment Hajia Aisha Abubakar …

  • Plateau attack: Igbo vow to resist killing of members

    — 10th November 2017

    From Gyang Bere, Jos Paresident General, Igbo Community  Association Plateau State,  Barr. Asogwa Innocent Emeka, has vowed to resist further killing and destruction of Igbo properties in the state. He noted that the Igbo in Plateau have lost several members and properties worth billions of naira without any form of provocation since violence broke out…

  • Court declares Sen. Ndume’s suspension illegal, orders payment of his salaries, allowances

    — 10th November 2017

    The Federal High Court, in Abuja, has declared the suspension of Sen.Ali Ndume by the Senate as illegal and ordered that Ndume be paid all his outstanding salaries and allowances. Justice Babatunde Quadri, in his judgment, on Friday, set aside the suspension and ordered that Ndume be allowed to resume his duties in the senate…

  • My successor equal to task – UNILAG VC

    — 10th November 2017

    Prof. Rahamon Bello, the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, says he is confident that his successor will build on his achievements. Prof. Bello gave the assurance at a forum, in Lagos. Prof. Bello, the 11th vice-chancellor of Unilag, will end his five-year tenure on Saturday. He will be succeeded by Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, Deputy Vice…

  • HAPPENING NOW: IPOB members rally in Onitsha

    — 10th November 2017

    Some members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) are currently marching across major roads in Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra State ahead of the November 18, gubernatorial election in the state. Details later … Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share