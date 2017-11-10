Mrs. Ambode, Industry minister for women entrepreneurship forum

African Women Entrepreneurship prograem (AWEP) is organising it’s 2017 annual general meeting (AGM) at De Renaissance Hotel, Ikeja Lago next week.

The event focuses on Creating Sustainable Business Economies and Societies” and will host stakeholders and dignitaries from all over Nigeria.

Guests includes the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment Hajia Aisha Abubakar The keynote address would be delivered by the Lagos State First Lady, Bolanle Ambode. High level presentations on Export processing, Investing in the Green house, leadership branding and legal issues would take place. This would be followed by an intercative session, goodwill messages and exhibitions.

Panelists that would be discusssing with this large community of women entrepreneurs include Chizo Malize, Adekunbi Wuraola, Nonye Umuehi, Jimi Banjo, Plethora Opeoluwa, Olawale Olajide and Wale Ajiboye.

AWEP, according to Ora Otaguba, south-west co-ordinator is an outreach and an engagement initiative that targets African women entrepreneurs. It promotes business growths and it increases change regionally between people focus on how to trade internationally. It also creates a better business environment and empowers female entrepreneursin their communities.”

To imapact on their communities, AWEP members also do threee things,which include building partenership, increase the number of women gaining access to finance as well as help drive the markets. Capacity building is another achievement recorded over the years. by AWEP, “We work a lot with agencies to do this. We also work with individuals, resource person and we are part a coalition of 18 women organisations.” AWEP is an organisation commited to dismantling the obstacles faced by women in business potentials as well as how to utilize the pontentials available. The organisationis the initiative of Mrs Hillary Clinton and it aims at supporting economic growth in sub-sahara Africa. The AWEP initiative further advances the policy guidance on promoting gender equality through economuic and civic participation in the African region.