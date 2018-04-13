Mr. 2Kay gives back to PH, set for Elevated Concert

Fast rising singer, Mr. 2Kay, has announced that he’ll be hosting the city of Port Harcourt and its environs to a night of great music and fun, as he is set to thrill at ‘The Elevated Concert’.

The event, which is being put together by Grafton Entertainment, will hold on Sunday, June 17, 2018 at Aztech Arcum in the heart of Port Harcourt. Aside Mr. 2Kay, the concert will also feature other A-list artistes.

On April 2, Mr. 2Kay flagged off a singing/dancing competition where he gave away $2000 to two persons in Port Harcourt. According to him, it was a way of giving back to his starting foundation in the music industry. “Call it my little way of giving back to a place where I started my career. The support from the south has been superb. The winners of the competition will also have the opportunity to share the stage with me during the Elevated Concert,” he says.

Mr. 2Kay released his sophomore album on February 11, 2018 and it climbed from number three to the number one position on iTunes album chart. The album was on number one for three weeks. Since the release of the album, he has performed at the ongoing Big Brother Naija eviction show and had a media tour of Kenya with several appearances.