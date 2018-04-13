The Sun News
Latest
13th April 2018 - Mr. 2Kay gives back to PH, set for Elevated Concert
13th April 2018 - Ellyman drops My Love
13th April 2018 - August Meeting: Unabashedly feminist, hugely political
13th April 2018 - Weekend fun blast as beer carnival rocks Eko Hotels
13th April 2018 - 2018 budget delay: Saraki blames 20 committee chairmen
13th April 2018 - NYSC PoP: 5 corps members die in Kaduna, 16 abscond in Sokoto
13th April 2018 - Eagles soar on FIFA ranking
13th April 2018 - Gold Coast 2018: Nigerian wrestlers bag 3 medals
13th April 2018 - Dickson Football Cup draws hold April 19
13th April 2018 - Chemical weapons attack: British PM mulls military action against Syria
Home / TSWeekend / Mr. 2Kay gives back to PH, set for Elevated Concert
2Kay

Mr. 2Kay gives back to PH, set for Elevated Concert

— 13th April 2018

Fast rising singer, Mr. 2Kay, has announced that he’ll be hosting the city of Port Harcourt and its environs to a night of great music and fun, as he is set to thrill at ‘The Elevated Concert’.

The event, which is being put together by Grafton Entertainment, will hold on Sunday, June 17, 2018 at Aztech Arcum in the heart of Port Harcourt. Aside Mr. 2Kay, the concert will also feature other A-list artistes.

On April 2, Mr. 2Kay flagged off a singing/dancing competition where he gave away $2000 to two persons in Port Harcourt. According to him, it was a way of giving back to his starting foundation in the music industry. “Call it my little way of giving back to a place where I started my career. The support from the south has been superb. The winners of the competition will also have the opportunity to share the stage with me during the Elevated Concert,” he says.

Mr. 2Kay released his sophomore album on February 11, 2018 and it climbed from number three to the number one position on iTunes album chart. The album was on number one for three weeks. Since the release of the album, he has performed at the ongoing Big Brother Naija eviction show and had a media tour of Kenya with several appearances.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

budget

2018 budget delay: Saraki blames 20 committee chairmen

— 13th April 2018

• Issues 24 hours ultimatum to erring heads Fred Itua, Abuja  Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has listed chairmen of 20 committees as being responsible for the delay in the passage of the 2018 national budget. Saraki frowned at the refusal of the 20 committee chairmen to submit their reports to the Committee on Appropriation. The…

  • NYSC

    NYSC PoP: 5 corps members die in Kaduna, 16 abscond in Sokoto

    — 13th April 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna; Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto; Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi As thousands of the 2017 batch ‘A’ corps members across the country wound up the one year mandatory service to the country, five died during the service year. Coordinator of the scheme in Kaduna state, Dahunsi Mohammed, announced the deaths, at the Passing out Parade (PoP),…

  • UNICEF

    North East: 1,000 children abducted by Boko Haram since 2013 –UNICEF

    — 13th April 2018

    Gabriel Dike The United Nation Children Fund (UNICEF) has revealed how more than 1,000 children have been abducted by Boko Haram in the North East, Nigeria since 2013, including 276 girls taken from their secondary school in the town of Chibok, on April 14, 2014. The UNICEF, said four years on, more than 100 of…

  • Akeredolu

    Akeredolu swears-in Ondo CJ

    — 13th April 2018

    Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, administered oath of office on the Chief Judge, Justice Olanrewaju Olutoyin Akeredolu, yesterday, at the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure. He described the swearing-in as the culmination of a painstaking process, which started with the state Judicial Service Commission, through the short-listing and recommendation to his office. Akeredolu added that he…

  • Ambode

    Bear with us, Ambode begs Lagosians on road construction hardship

    — 13th April 2018

    • Pledges to support FG on preservation of culture Moshood Adebayo Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has appealed to residents to bear with government for the inconvenience being experienced as a result of the construction work in the state. He said the projects were designed to change the face of Lagos for good and improve on…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share