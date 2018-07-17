– The Sun News
Impeachment: Lawyer writes Imo Chief Judge over pendency of suit, as Court restrains Assembly Speaker
DEPUTY GOVERNOR MADUMERE

Impeachment: Lawyer writes Imo Chief Judge over pendency of suit, as Court restrains Assembly Speaker

— 17th July 2018

George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Following the controversial impeachment proceeding initiated by the Imo State House of Assembly against the state’s Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere , a lawyer,Jideobi Johnmary, has written to the state Chief Judge, Paschal Nnadi urging him to respect the pendency of suit and order of court.

This was just as Imo state House of Assembly has resolved to serve the Imo state, Deputy Governor Prince Eze Madumere the notice of Impeachment bordering on allegations gross misconduct through substituted by publishing in both print and electronic media, as well as pasting same on the walls of his country home in Achi –Mbieri.

Jideobi is the Counsel in the matter between Mr. Stanley Okwara vs the Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly and six others in Suit No: FCT/HC/BW/CV/92/2018.

The letter noted that the High Court of the FCT, Abuja presided over by Justice A.O Musa, on the 5th of July, 2018 duly heard the ex-parte motion and among other reliefs, had ordered all the parties in the suit which included the Speaker, Chief Acho Ihim; the Chief Judge, Justice Paschal Nnadi; the Attorney General of the Federation and four others, to maintain status quo until the matter was determined.

“In the view of the court, ‘the parties shall be served with the processes in this suit and the orders of this court and the law remains that same ties their hands as if an order has been made in law, as this Court has the inherent powers to set aside any step or steps taken after the service of this processes on the defendants, to foist a situation of helplessness on this court’.”

Relief also granted included an order of court restraining the six defendants in the suit, “from initiating or exercising any of the powers and duties saddled on them under Section 188 sub-sections (1) to (11) of the amended 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with a view to removing either the Governor or the Deputy Governor of Imo state without the four members (2nd to 5thdefendants) purportedly suspended being present and participating in the said removal proceedings.”

Meanwhile, the members of the state Assembly have unanimously adopted the procedure of operation which would serve as guideline for the seven –man panel to be set up by the Chief Judge of the state that would be saddled with the investigation of the alleged gross misconduct against the Deputy Governor.

The members also mandated the Clark of the House to transmit the procedure of operation as adopted by the House to the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Pascal Nnadi.

The decision was taken during the special session of the House before it adjourned till 24 July,2018.

