Former West Ham manager David Moyes is a candidate for the USA job.

The Daily Mail says it is understood that USSF officials have been alerted that the former Everton, Manchester United and West Ham boss would be interested in becoming the permanent replacement for Bruce Arena.

Former Chicago Fire coach David Sarachan was put in interim charge after Arena was fired last October for failing to qualify for the Russia World Cup.

Sarachan, who has been in charge for eight matches already, had his temporary contract extended earlier this month until the end of the year.

This is to allow the USSF, headed by General Manager Earnie Stewart, more time to find the right man to lead the US national team forward.

Moyes owns a home in Florida and has a good understanding of the USSF set-up so it’s felt he could be the high-profile candidate the Americans need to lead them to Qatar 2022.