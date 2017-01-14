The Sun News
Movie stars reveal New Year resolutions, plan big for 2017

Movie stars reveal New Year resolutions, plan big for 2017

14th January 2017

Indeed, the beginning of a new year provides opportunity for a fresh start, and to correct the mistakes of the past. Globally, as the year winds down, people reflect on the past, set new targets and plan for the 12 months ahead. As 2017 unfolds, Nollywood is not left out. Earlier in the week, Inside Nollywood went to town and spoke to movie stars. Today, we reveal to you what is on the front burner for these celebs in the New Year.

I want to release myself to the magic of friendship –Joseph Okechukwu

I am a lone ranger. I don’t have friends. However, this year I want to open myself up to the magic of friendship and responsibly too. I am going to visit new countries, especially in Africa. I love Africa to bits. 2017 pretty much is the year I plan to take my career to the next level, explore entirely new horizons and biting just more than I can chew. I believe it is going to be a very adventurous year indeed.

I want to raise the bar –Princess Chineke

2016 was a good year. I achieved some goals but the recession got in the way. However, it was certainly above average. Mistakes were inevitable and lessons were learnt and so 2016 was a warm up and 2017 will be the game changer. I will discard the unproductive trees and raise the bar. I will also acknowledge the supremacy of God more than I did last year. I also want to be more proactive,and productive. Like Thomas Jefferson said ‘A candle looses nothing when it lights up another candle.’ I want to learn more, increase my multiple streams of income. and like Hector Lamarque  said ‘most people make good choices everyday but don’t make enough good choices to create momentum and obtain success’ so for me it is a year of more than enough input.

I want to move closer to my creator –Biodun Okeowo

My new year resolution is to get closer to God, serve him and do a lot more humanitarian stuffs silently. I also want keep less friends. In business I also want to excel having done a training before venturing into the beauty business. I also want to study Cosmetology abroad, to broaden my knowledge and spread my tentacles soonest! May God help me‎.

It’s time to be me –Sophia

My new year resolution is to be me!  Work harder, live healthy, pray harder and become more family oriented! I have lots of plans but I won’t disclose them for now.

It’s time to settle down –Ruth Eze

My New Year resolution is to have less friends and make more money. I also want to come very close to God and love my boyfriend like never before. Talking about my ‎plans, I want to settle down this year and start my own family, make more good movies and leave the country for a while‎. I really need a break from the stress here in Nigeria.

Na God hand I de-o –Yul Edochie

I don’t have new year resolution. I just do what I know is right before God and man. As for plans for the year, I allow God to have his way. His plans would guide me through. Na God hand I dey o.

I want to be a better person –Okey Bakassi

We have a lot coming up in 2017. I am doing a nine-city tour of the USA in May. I will also be doing shows in the UK in October and there is a movie premiere coming up in the first quarter of this year alongside a TV commercial among others. My New Year resolution is to be a better person, so help me God!

