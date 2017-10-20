The Sun News
Latest
20th October 2017 - MOVIE : My Wife & I: Ramsey, Omoni reunite in crazy body swap
20th October 2017 - Happiness Nkem 09078856960
19th October 2017 - PDP needs democratic chairman – Jonathan
19th October 2017 - CJ pardons 43 awaiting trial inmates in Sokoto
19th October 2017 - Borno closes public schools amid Monkey Pox panic
19th October 2017 - 11 children die of whooping cough in Kano – Official
19th October 2017 - Oyo govt. reads riot act to land- grabbers
19th October 2017 - Umahi donates N27.6m to Govt. House staff school
19th October 2017 - Nigeria will achieve food sufficiency soon, says Ogbeh
19th October 2017 - Court restrains IGP, CP from arresting Ecobank MD
Home / TSWeekend / MOVIE : My Wife & I: Ramsey, Omoni reunite in crazy body swap

MOVIE : My Wife & I: Ramsey, Omoni reunite in crazy body swap

— 20th October 2017

By Chinwe Ibe

The Nigerian movie industry takes a big step forward with the new flick, My Wife and I which story line is distinct from what we’ve had lately in the history of movie production in Nigeria.

Written by Chinaza Onuzo, directed by Bunmi Ajakaiye and produced by Inkblot and Filmone Distribution, the comedy movie hit the cinemas on September 1, 2017 with veteran actors, Omoni Oboli and Ramsey Nouah reuniting as a couple 10 years after their performances in Kunle Afolayan’s 2009 movie, Figurine.

Aside Omoni Oboli and Ramsey Nouah, Rachel Oniga, Jemima Osunde, Dorcas Shola Fapson, and Sambasa Nzeribe among others also feature in the movie. While Nouah pulls off the role perfectly, Oboli shows her amazing acting skills once again.

My Wife and I kicks off with a party setting. People, who had earlier been in a jolly mood, suddenly begin to look uncomfortable as serious arguments ensue amongst them. The protagonist couple, Ebere and Toyosi, (Omoni Oboli and Ramsey Nouah) are engaged in a heated argument over their children’s flight tickets to France. Toyosi feels Ebere is spoiling their children. Ebere, on her path, says it is an academic trip, not necessarily leisure. Apparently, their vocal conflicts go way back. Toyosi had earlier declined a job offer from oil company, Total, saying he wanted to farm. But unknown to him, his decision would ruffle feathers and cost him his matrimonial peace. Ebere could not imagine living with a farmer as her husband. She makes it clear to him on a regular basis that marrying him was the worst mistake she has ever made.

The couple are on the verge of breakup when Ebere’s mum suggests they see a counsellor, who happens to be a pastor (Seyi Law). After responding to series of questions, they leave for home only to wake up the following morning with swapped bodies – Toyosi in Ebere’s body and Ebere in Toyosi’s body! To them, the body swap is totally unexplainable. They are then forced to run back to the pastor but no help could be gotten from him. They then return home and decide to work together to prevent problems that could arise if they let everyone know about their predicament.

Bit by bit they begin to understand each other, discovering long lost feelings of love along the way. Their son, however, feels something awkward about them. Conversations are getting inappropriate where they used to be smooth; they seem to have switched tastes in food etc. Soon secrets are let out, hearts are scarred but in the end, shattered pieces fall in place.

However, the movie seems to have dragged a bit towards the end thereby making the viewers to lose interest. Quite right, a movie should revolve around a lead character or a set of people as in the case of My Wife And I, but the presence of the prominent actors seems to have been over-flogged.

My Wife And I is a bit different from the regular movies we see in Nollywood. Its end is not predictable and it teaches good moral lessons. Aside the fact that the cast is few, each character is played perfectly. The movie is definitely worth seeing and most people who have watched it confessed that its storyline swept them off their feet. Who says there aren’t good movies out there?

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PDP needs democratic chairman – Jonathan

— 19th October 2017

Former President Goodluck Jonathan said Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) must do the right thing at its December convention by electing courageous chairman that would run the party democratically. Jonathan stated this when he received one of the party’s national chairmanship aspirants, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, in his office in Abuja. He said that as an opposition…

  • CJ pardons 43 awaiting trial inmates in Sokoto

    — 19th October 2017

    The Chief Judge of Sokoto State, Justice Bello Abbas, on Thursday granted pardon to 43 awaiting trial inmates in the Sokoto Central Prison. Abbas pardoned the inmates when he paid an official visit to the prison to ascertain the deserving cases for review, especially awaiting trial inmates. The chief judge said that the gesture was…

  • Borno closes public schools amid Monkey Pox panic

    — 19th October 2017

    The Borno Government on Thursday announced the closure of  37 public primary schools in Maiduguri as a result of confusion and  pandemonium in its schools over alleged vaccination against Monkey pox disease. Alhaji Shettima Kullima, the Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), made the announce  in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria…

  • 11 children die of whooping cough in Kano – Official

    — 19th October 2017

    The Kiru Local Government Council of Kano State says about 11 children have died of whooping cough at Kankwana village. This is contained in a statement issued by the Information Officer of the local government council, Malam Rabiu Khalil. Khalil said about 40 other children affected by the same disease were receiving medical attention. Malam…

  • Oyo govt. reads riot act to land- grabbers

    — 19th October 2017

    From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan Oyo State Commissioner for lands, Housing and Survey, Mr. Isaac Omodewu, has made it known that the state government was ready to address the issue of forcible seizure of landed property across the state by the popular ‘Omo Onile’ with full force. Omodewu said that the offence attracts a minimum of…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share