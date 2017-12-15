Movie legend, Eddy Ugboma plans big for 77th birthday

Movie legend, Eddy Ugboma has wrapped up plans to celebrate his 77th birthday in grand style. Ugboma, who has the record of the only African to have shot 13 films on celluloid in Africa in an exclusive chat with TS Weekend opened up on his plans for his birthday which holds Tuesday, 19 December.

“I feel very good as a human and as a family man. I will be with my children. I have no plans to do something elaborate; it is going to be a quiet ceremony because I have used my money to pay my kids school fees,” Ugboma revealed.

However, the thespian is not happy and he shares his thoughts: “I feel very bad as a Nigerian. Imagine I am a Lagosian but they call me an okobokobo. I have worked and supported Lagos economy to grow all my life. I am more Lagosian than many Lagosians and my children are suffering it. They applied for scholarship in Lagos but they were rejected because they are okobokobos but they were all born in Lagos. I am happy and a proud father but I am not happy with this development.

“I am using this opportunity to reach out to the Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, who is redefining governance in the Centre of Excellence to make sure Lagos State acquires Nigeria’s Film & Music Hall of Fame which I have been working on forever. This is a project that will benefit Nigeria and Lagos in a big way,” Ugboma concluded.