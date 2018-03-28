Issue movement permits to Fulani herdsmen, College prof. suggests

Gyang Bere, Jos

President of Veterinary Council of Nigeria and Provost of Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology Vom, Prof. Hamidu Garba Sharubutu, has urged the Federal Government to introduce movement permits to Fulani herdsmen and to place a ban on grazing by minors, as part of measures to curb attacks and murders by roaming herders across the country.

Sharubutu said government should regulate grazing in the country and encourage livestock breeders to settle for ranches to end clashes between Fulani herdsmen and farmers that have taken several lives in recent months.

Prof. Sharubutu disclosed this on Wednesday in an interview with journalists at the College in Vom, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, where he blamed the ineffective role of Livestock Extension workers (who are expected to monitor movement of cattle rearers) to criminality and Fulani herdsmen attacks in rural villages.

“I am advocating that the Federal Government introduce movement permits for Fulani herdsmen who are within and those coming from different countries into Nigeria, to monitor their movement and settlement in the local communities.

“Fulani herdsmen must be encouraged to settle down in ranches in Nigeria to control criminal activities and that 24 hours grazing by minors should be stopped. Farmers should also be encourage to stop cultivating roads and grazing routes in villages to stop the persistent attacks on innocent citizens.”

Prof. Sharubutu called for the resuscitation of the role of traditional rulers and livestock extension workers in the country in monitoring the movement of suspected persons in rural communities, in order to reduce clashes between Fulani herdsmen and farmers.

Sharubutu’s college, Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, houses animals for experimentation, and has stepped up the training of livestock extension workers in the country with a view to stopping the looming crisis between Fulani herdsmen and farmers.

Prof. Sharubutu noted that military, police, DSS and other security agencies operate mostly in cities, leaving villages where both farmers and Fulani herdsmen reside without much in the way of protection.

He called on the Federal Government to put a stop to 24-hours grazing regardless of ethnic and religion objections, saying that attacks on rural communities today has gone beyond Fulani herdsmen and local farmer clashes, urging authorities to take drastic action to put an end to the violence.