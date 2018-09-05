– The Sun News
Latest
5th September 2018 - Why I moved for Obasanjo’s impeachment – Gwadabe
5th September 2018 - UNIBEN alumni hold annual award Saturday
5th September 2018 - IGP orders detention of 4 cops who raided Clark’s home
5th September 2018 - Osinbajo, Atiku clash over restructuring
5th September 2018 - 2019: David Mark, Duke join presidential race in PDP, SDP
5th September 2018 - DSS decries speculations over DG’s future
5th September 2018 - State-of-the-nation: PDP writes British PM, German Chancellor
5th September 2018 - No going back on sit-at-home, IPOB insists
5th September 2018 - How to check HIV/AIDS in adolescents – Aisha Buhari
5th September 2018 - Ibadan Obas to Ladoja: You are behind crisis rocking Olubadan chieftaincy system
Home / National / Why I moved for Obasanjo’s impeachment – Gwadabe
GWADABE

Why I moved for Obasanjo’s impeachment – Gwadabe

— 5th September 2018

Gwadabe alleged the former president flouted the 1999 Constitution, especially in the area of budget implementation.

Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja

Former Senate committee chairman on Women Affairs, Khairat Gwadabe has opened up on why she joined others to push for the removal of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Senator Gwadabe alleged the former president flouted the 1999 Constitution, especially in the area of budget implementation. She also accused the former president of being selective in execution of projects.

Addressing newsmen to formally declare her intention to run for the senatorial seat of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in 2019, yesterday, Gwadabe, who chairs the Senators’ Forum, an association of serving and former senators, disclosed she joined forces with those who wanted Obasanjo impeached because she wanted “politics played properly.

READ ALSO: Mbaka warns Buhari, senators, Reps

“Under president Obasanjo, he would say one thing and do another. He was selective in the implementation of the budget,” she reiterated.

Asked why she wants to return to the senate , Gwadabe replied: “FCT deserves better representation” and noted that her achievements in the senate were still being referred to by many residents in Abuja; especially those in the rural areas; more than a decade after she left the chamber.

“Everywhere I go, people still talk about what I did as a senator. They still clamour that I should come back,” the APC chieftain said and has promised to “attract development in every nook and cranny of FCT, if elected. I know what the challenge and concerns of the people are; I will work to give them what is relevant to them.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

GWADABE

Why I moved for Obasanjo’s impeachment – Gwadabe

— 5th September 2018

Gwadabe alleged the former president flouted the 1999 Constitution, especially in the area of budget implementation. Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja Former Senate committee chairman on Women Affairs, Khairat Gwadabe has opened up on why she joined others to push for the removal of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Senator Gwadabe alleged the former president flouted the 1999 Constitution,…

  • UNIBEN ALUMNI

    UNIBEN alumni hold annual award Saturday

    — 5th September 2018

    The alumni association also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to add weekends in its schedule of Continuous Voters’ Registration Chukwudi Nweje Lagos Chapter of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) Alumni Association will hold its annual Award of Excellence with the theme: ‘The Nigeria of today: Looking inwards,’ will hold on Saturday, September 8, at…

  • CLARK - IGP ORDERS DETENTION OF POLICEMEN

    IGP orders detention of 4 cops who raided Clark’s home

    — 5th September 2018

    The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, ordered the detention and probe of the four policemen that carried out the raid. Juliana Taiwo- Obalonye and Molly Kilete, Abuja Police yesterday raided the Abuja home of Ijaw leader and elder statesman Chief Edwin Clark over alleged stockpiling of arms. READ ALSO: Police raid South South leader, Edwin Clark’s…

  • RESTRUCTURING

    Osinbajo, Atiku clash over restructuring

    — 5th September 2018

    • His understanding of restructuring vague, says VP • Don’t rewrite history, ex-VP fires back Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Incumbent Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former vice president Atiku Abubakar have drawn the battle line over whether Nigeria should be restructured or not. READ ALSO: Yoruba elders’ council lauds Osinbajo on performance… In open letters, both men…

  • DONALD DUKE

    2019: David Mark, Duke join presidential race in PDP, SDP

    — 5th September 2018

    On his part, Duke dumped his 20-year membership of the PDP to pick the N1 million SDP Expression of Interest Form at his new party’s national secretariat Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Immediate past Senate President, David Mark and former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, have declared their ambition to rule Nigeria in 2019; on the…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share