Why I moved for Obasanjo’s impeachment – Gwadabe

Gwadabe alleged the former president flouted the 1999 Constitution, especially in the area of budget implementation.

Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja

Former Senate committee chairman on Women Affairs, Khairat Gwadabe has opened up on why she joined others to push for the removal of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Senator Gwadabe alleged the former president flouted the 1999 Constitution, especially in the area of budget implementation. She also accused the former president of being selective in execution of projects.

Addressing newsmen to formally declare her intention to run for the senatorial seat of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in 2019, yesterday, Gwadabe, who chairs the Senators’ Forum, an association of serving and former senators, disclosed she joined forces with those who wanted Obasanjo impeached because she wanted “politics played properly.

“Under president Obasanjo, he would say one thing and do another. He was selective in the implementation of the budget,” she reiterated.

Asked why she wants to return to the senate , Gwadabe replied: “FCT deserves better representation” and noted that her achievements in the senate were still being referred to by many residents in Abuja; especially those in the rural areas; more than a decade after she left the chamber.

“Everywhere I go, people still talk about what I did as a senator. They still clamour that I should come back,” the APC chieftain said and has promised to “attract development in every nook and cranny of FCT, if elected. I know what the challenge and concerns of the people are; I will work to give them what is relevant to them.”