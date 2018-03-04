Mourinho ‘plots summer move for Rakitic

Jose Mourinho has earmarked Barcelona midfielder as the missing link in Manchester United’s midfield jigsaw, it’s claimed.

The 29-year-old could be an option for Mourinho, according to reports in Spain.

Rakitic, a Croatia international, joined the Catalans in 2014 and has cemented his place in the team’s midfield.

But it’s been suggested that if Barca land forward Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid, Phillipe Coutinho will play in a deeper role, pushing Rakitic out of the side.

If this is the case, United may well be a likely destination.

Jose Mourinho has confirmed he expects Zlatan Ibrahimovic to quit Manchester United this summer, writes David McDonnell.

Ibrahimovic, 36, is out of contract at the end of this season and Mourinho has admitted he expects the striker to leave.

The Swede last played for United on Boxing Day, in a 2-2 draw at home to Burnley, when he was subbed at half-time, with an ongoing knee issue.

Ibrahimovic was ruled out for seven months last April after suffering cruciate knee ligament damage and has not been the same player since, making just seven appearances for the Reds.