Mourinho not thinking of Man City

Jose Mourinho insists he is not focused on rivals Manchester City as the Reds moved level with Pep Guardiola’s men following the 4-0 win over Everton at Old Trafford.

Antonio Valencia set United on the way with a thunderous effort after four minutes, before three goals in the final 10 minutes, through Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Romelu Lukaku and a penalty from Anthony Martial, secured the three points in clinical fashion.

The result and the four goals moved the Reds to joint-top of the Premier League table, level with City, but Mourinho insists he is not thinking about United’s Manchester rivals and is instead concentrated on the anticipated title challengers who dropped vital points this weekend. “Today, I didn’t think for one single second about Manchester City,” he told reporters.

“I thought about Tottenham, about Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool. They lost points. They didn’t win their matches and it was a chance for us to get two points on them, like they got on us last week, when we drew against Stoke.

“I’m just thinking about them, never City. They won their game. They did their job. I was thinking about the others when I saw their results and thought it was an opportunity we could not waste.”

Chelsea and Arsenal drew 0-0 on Sunday in the other top-flight fixture of the day, while Tottenham and Liverpool were held by Swansea City and Burnley respectively in home clashes. (manutd)