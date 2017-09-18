The Sun News
Latest
18th September 2017 - Mourinho not thinking of Man City
18th September 2017 - Theresa May in Canada for post-Brexit trade talks
18th September 2017 - Record label owner promotes 2 Nigerian artistes in S’Africa
18th September 2017 - Wild elephants kill 2 Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
18th September 2017 - ‘Thousands of women raped and assaulted’ in South Sudan
18th September 2017 - Emmys 2017: The Handmaid’s Tale and Big Little Lies the main winners
18th September 2017 - US warns N/Korea’ll be ‘destroyed’ if…
18th September 2017 - Afrobasket: Silver-winning D’Tigers arrive on Monday, deserve celebration — NBBF
18th September 2017 - Oil rises to $56 on rising refinery demand, falling US rig count
18th September 2017 - IPOB: Senate overrides S’East govs, military
Home / Sports / Mourinho not thinking of Man City

Mourinho not thinking of Man City

— 18th September 2017

Jose Mourinho insists he is not focused on rivals Manchester City as the Reds moved level with Pep Guardiola’s men following the 4-0 win over Everton at Old Trafford.

Antonio Valencia set United on the way with a thunderous effort after four minutes, before three goals in the final 10 minutes, through Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Romelu Lukaku and a penalty from Anthony Martial, secured the three points in clinical fashion.

The result and the four goals moved the Reds to joint-top of the Premier League table, level with City, but Mourinho insists he is not thinking about United’s Manchester rivals and is instead concentrated on the anticipated title challengers who dropped vital points this weekend. “Today, I didn’t think for one single second about Manchester City,” he told reporters.

“I thought about Tottenham, about Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool. They lost points. They didn’t win their matches and it was a chance for us to get two points on them, like they got on us last week, when we drew against Stoke.

“I’m just thinking about them, never City. They won their game. They did their job. I was thinking about the others when I saw their results and thought it was an opportunity we could not waste.”

Chelsea and Arsenal drew 0-0 on Sunday in the other top-flight fixture of the day, while Tottenham and Liverpool were held by Swansea City and Burnley respectively in home clashes. (manutd)

Post Views: 30
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Record label owner promotes 2 Nigerian artistes in S’Africa

— 18th September 2017

Chief Executive Officer of Sky Music, South Africa, Mr. Isiah Chijioke, says he would promote the music of two young Nigerian musicians in that country. The artistes are Ifeanyi Nwadialu, alias` Fakia Large” and Jesam Etim Michael whose stage name is “ J Prince. Chijioke said in Pretoria, South Africa, on Monday, that the musicians…

  • Oil rises to $56 on rising refinery demand, falling US rig count

    — 18th September 2017

    Oil markets were firm on Monday and remained near multi-month highs reached late last week as the number of US rigs drilling for new production fell and refineries continued to start up after getting knocked out by Hurricane Harvey. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at 50.0 dollars per barrel at 0547 GMT,…

  • IPOB: Senate overrides S’East govs, military

    — 18th September 2017

    …Says declaration of IPOB as terrorist group unconstitutional The Senate has described the recent proscription ‎of activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) by South East governors and designation of the same group as a terrorist organisation by the military as ‘unconstitutional’. Senate President Bukola Saraki, in a statement he personally signed today, said…

  • Ops. PYTHON DANCE: Ekweremadu writes Buhari

    — 18th September 2017

    …Urges dialogue to avert another war The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has formally written President Muhammadu Buhari, to reiterate the need to call-off the ongoing ‘Operation PYTON DANCE’ in southeastern part of the country, with a view to averting another civil war. In the letter entitled “Rising Tension in the South East:…

  • NASS’ll investigate south east crisis – Saraki

    — 18th September 2017

    Senate President Bukola Saraki has called for calm between the military and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) led by Nnamdi Kanu. In a statement made available to Daily Sun, on Monday, the Senate President urged restraint by all Nigerians “so that we would all jointly find the right solution to the current…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share