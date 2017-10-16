The Sun News
Latest
16th October 2017 - Mourinho: Man United not my last bus stop
16th October 2017 - Federer targets ATP Finals after Shanghai win
16th October 2017 - Indonesian goalkeeper dies after collision with team-mate
16th October 2017 - Joshua inspired by Mike Tyson
16th October 2017 - US trains 60 Nigerian kids on baseball
16th October 2017 - CAF names Morocco CHAN 2018 host
16th October 2017 - Relief, as Nigeria’s largest auto workshop opens in Lagos
16th October 2017 - Here comes new BMW 5 Series Sedan
16th October 2017 - Unpaid salary: NLC strategies against governors
16th October 2017 - Nigerians more secured at Independence – Labour
Home / Sports / Mourinho: Man United not my last bus stop

Mourinho: Man United not my last bus stop

— 16th October 2017

Jose Mourinho said he will not end his managerial career with Manchester United and that he has a “desire to do new things”.

Mourinho is midway through a three-year contract at Old Trafford after first joining the Red Devils ahead of the 2016-17 season.

The 54-year-old, who had previously said he would like to manage the Portuguese national side at the end of his career, also described Paris Saint-Germain as “special” in an interview with French television.

“What I can say is that I am still a manager with questions, with ambitions, with a desire to do new things and I do not think… I am sure that I will not finish my career here,” Mourinho told Telefoot.

“The other day, my son who lives in London decided to go to Paris and not Manchester to watch a match.

“Why Paris? Because at the moment, Paris has something special. There is a magic, youthfulness and quality. It is fantastic.”

Mourinho guided United to a hard-fought goalless draw against rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday – a point which keeps them second in the Premier League behind Manchester City.

United next face Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday night before they return to domestic action with an away game against Huddersfield on Saturday.

Post Views: 21
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Relief, as Nigeria’s largest auto workshop opens in Lagos

— 16th October 2017

•Pledges ‘peace-of-mind’, top quality Stories by Moses Akaigwe           08072100049 An array of professional tools and equipment, a range of 36 bays, dedicated sections for mechanical, electrical and body refinishing, as well as a service personnel with cognitive skills spanning over two decades. These, in addition to a wide spectrum of…

  • Here comes new BMW 5 Series Sedan

    — 16th October 2017

    With more than 40 years of development under its belt, the BMW 5 Series competes very favourably with the best executive sedans anywhere in the world. That explains why the introduction of every new model attracts very high profile guests who come expecting to see class-leading refinement and comfort.  That was exactly the atmosphere at…

  • Unpaid salary: NLC strategies against governors

    — 16th October 2017

    …Tasks workers to vote them out Stories by Bimbola Oyesola, 08033246177 The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) as part of its long term strategies at dealing with governors owing workers have tasked its members to get their voters cards and vote massively at the next election. The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba who was in Benue to…

  • Nigerians more secured at Independence – Labour

    — 16th October 2017

    …Threatens strike over kidnapping, robberies Organised labour  has urged all tiers of governments to put an end to what it called  “endless wastage of lives of Nigerians including workers and pensioners by criminals and bandits”. This is even as it stated that Nigeria was more secured in the 60s when it got independence. It however…

  • Organised labour, civil society advocate system change in governance

    — 16th October 2017

    By Udeh Favour As Nigeria celebrated 57 years of independence, Organised Labour and members of Civil societies have advocated for system change, peaceful revolutions and overhauling in governance. According to the groups which cut across human right activists, community based organisations, students, academics, doctors, internationalist and artisans, these would provide solution to Nigeria’s numerous problems….

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share