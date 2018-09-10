Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho suffered an embarrassing fall outside of Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

Mourinho was in north London to watch England’s UEFA Nations League match against Spain when he tripped up outside the main entrance for Club Wembley.

The 55-year-old climbed over a red rope but caught it with his back leg and stumbled onto the floor.

He was quickly back onto his feet and wore a sheepish smile on his face as he was helped up by a member of Wembley staff.

Mourinho will have had his eye on United trio Luke Shaw, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford during the match.

Shaw and Rashford combined to give England the lead on 11 minutes when the left back burst forward and provided a defence-splitting pass that allowed his club-mate to slot home without breaking stride.

But the game ended prematurely for Shaw after he was knocked out by a heavy landing following an aerial battle with Dani Carvajal.