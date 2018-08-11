– The Sun News
11th August 2018 - Mourinho blames Pogba’s agent over rumoured exit
11th August 2018 - Barca insist on Pogba
11th August 2018 - What single mothers should seek in potential companions
11th August 2018 - Dele Momodu’s lion tribe of journalists
11th August 2018 - The Nigeria/China prisoners’ swap deal
11th August 2018 - Lawal Daura: The inside story
11th August 2018 - NASS siege: FG plotting to frame us – Saraki, Ekweremadu
11th August 2018 - You’re a daydreamer, Saraki replies Oshiomhole
11th August 2018 - Saraki must go – Oshiomhole
11th August 2018 - Gunmen kill 9 in fresh Benue attack
MOURINHO

Mourinho blames Pogba’s agent over rumoured exit

— 11th August 2018

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has allegedly been left unhappy with agent Mino Raiola as Paul Pogba continues to be linked with other clubs.

Pogba is just two years into a five-year contract at Old Trafford, but the France international has endured a mixed time at the Premier League giants under Mourinho.

The player has just helped his country win the World Cup, and it has resulted in the 25-year-old being associated with a potential switch to either Juventus or Barcelona.

READ ALSO: Barca insist on Pogba

Representative Raiola is said to have engineered a possible transfer to one of the European giants, and according to The Times, Mourinho has been left “fuming” about the situation.

LAWAL DAURA - CUSTODY

Lawal Daura: The inside story

— 11th August 2018

• From police cell to DSS custody • Faces EFCC probe over alleged fraud • His kinsmen speak as Col Umar calls for probe Chika Abanobi, Willy Eya, Tunde Thomas, Lagos and Agaju Madugba, Katsina Lawal Musa Daura, Director General of Department of State Security (DSS), sacked by Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, allegedly, on…

  • NASS BLOCKADE - FG PLOTTING AGAINST US

    NASS siege: FG plotting to frame us – Saraki, Ekweremadu

    — 11th August 2018

    The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has alleged plots to implicate him in Tuesday’s blockade of the National Assembly by men of Department of State Services (DSS). In a joint statement signed by his media aide, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu and Mr Uche Anichukwu, aide to his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, Saraki said the plot…

  • CONTINUE TO DREAM

    You’re a daydreamer, Saraki replies Oshiomhole

    — 11th August 2018

    “They will continue to dream about their planned removal of the Senate President. They will need 73 Senators to lawfully remove Dr. Saraki…” Willy Eya The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has urged the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Adams Oshiuomhole to stop behaving as if he (Saraki) is the apparition haunting his life…

  • SARAKI MUST GO - OSHIOMHOLE

    Saraki must go – Oshiomhole

    — 11th August 2018

    Oshiomhole boasted that the party will not only deploy its machinery to stop him from returning to the Senate but will crumble the Saraki political dynasty Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned that the only action that can save the Senate President, Bukola Saraki from impeachment will be his voluntary resignation…

  • BENUE NINE

    Gunmen kill 9 in fresh Benue attack

    — 11th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Nine persons have been killed and some others injured in Tse-Ujoh, Ikyurav-Tiev, Katsina-Ala local government area of Benue State in an early morning attack on the village by some gunmen. Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Moses Yamu who confirmed the attack to Saturday Sun in a telephone chat on…

