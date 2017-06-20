The Sun News
Mourinho accused of tax fraud while at Real Madrid
20th June 2017 - DR Congo Kasai conflict: ‘Thousands dead’ in violence
20th June 2017 - Lagos-Kano rail line atart running soon – Transport minister
20th June 2017 - Tiger Woods receiving professional help to manage pain, insomnia
20th June 2017 - Ondo: Akeredolu signs N170b 2017 Appropriation Bill into law
20th June 2017 - Mayweather v McGregor a ‘circus show’, says Golovkin
20th June 2017 - Amaechi assures on Lagos-Kano rail lines
20th June 2017 - North, East dialogue: Ignore MASSOB, IPOB, others at your peril, FG told
20th June 2017 - Report: US fighter jet shoots down armed Iranian drone over Syria
20th June 2017 - Imo police arrest abductors of Catholic priest
Mourinho accused of tax fraud while at Real Madrid

— 20th June 2017

Spanish prosecutors said on Tuesday they had filed a claim against Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on two counts of tax fraud dating back to when he coached Real Madrid.

The Portuguese manager owes Spanish tax authorities 3.3 million euros (about 2.91 million pounds or N1.46 billion), a Madrid prosecutor said in a statement.

The official added that the authorities had also presented a claim to a local court.

Mourinho left Real Madrid in 2013 to manage English club Chelsea for a second spell before signing with United in 2016.

Prosecutors said he had failed to declare revenues from his image rights in his Spanish income tax declarations from 2011 and 2012, “with the aim of obtaining illicit profits’’.

They said Mourinho had already settled a previous claim relating to his Spanish taxes, which resulted in a penalty of 1.15 million euros in 2014.

But tax authorities later found that some of the information presented in that settlement was incorrect, the prosecutors said.

Known as “the Special One”, the 54-year-old Mourinho is one of the most prominent and successful coaches in football today.

In the season just ended, he won three trophies in his debut campaign at Manchester United, although he drew criticism after a poor league performance.

Manchester United had finished sixth in the English Premier League.

In European competition, he has led Porto to UEFA Cup victory in 2003 and a Champions League triumph in 2004, and also won the Champions League with Inter Milan in 2010.

He has claimed a haul of domestic trophies with Chelsea and other clubs.

The claims against Mourinho come amid a lengthening list of tax fraud cases involving football stars in Spain.

Real Madrid player Cristiano Ronaldo will testify on July 31 in Madrid on allegations that he hid income from tax authorities between 2011 and 2014, the court said on Tuesday.

Real Madrid was not immediately available for comment on the allegations against Mourihno or Ronaldo’s hearing.

Gestifute, a Portuguese-based football agency which represents Mourinho and Ronaldo, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Source: Reuters/NAN)

